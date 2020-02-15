JRS Express embraces GCash as its Cashless Merchant Partner

The country’s first courier service and one of the leaders of the Philippine logistics industry, JRS Express has partnered with the nation’s leading mobile wallet GCash to secure payments for their patrons.

There are a total of 430 branches now on-boarded with GCash’s Quick Response Code (QR Code), which enables customers to pay with ease using the app on their smartphones.

Since JRS Express’ humble beginnings in 1960, it has grown to over 430 branches and satellite stations operating a substantial fleet of delivery vehicles nationwide – including a modernized operation and a tracking system for its delivery network. They have also been well-awarded and recognized in the field of courier services and logistics.

“We have been looking forward to this partnership as we know that going digital and going cashless is the way to go! We know that through digital payments, we can ensure faster and convenient transactions,” shared by JRS Chairman, CEO and President, Mr. Antonio M. Claparols.

Meanwhile, Anthony Thomas, President and CEO of Mynt, the operator of GCash, also shared that “This partnership with JRS is a welcome collaboration which enables us to share fast, secure and convenient cashless technology to their customers. We continue to be true to our commitment to onboard more and more partners to embrace this innovation.”

JRS Express being equipped with GCash Scan to Pay is only the beginning. They are also looking forward to expanding their partnership with GCash by adopting more services in the near future.

Downloading the app is easy, one can just go to Google Play Store for android smart phone users or go to the App Store for iPhone users. To enjoy the use and the full features of the app, you can have your account verified, cash in through your bank online or go to over 16,000 GCash Partner Outlets nationwide. Once done, the customer just needs to tap on “Scan QR,” point the phone’s camera at the partner’s QR code, and pay.