Justin Bieber joins TikTok!

Is it too late now to say sorry that we’re not sorry?

Global superstar Justin Bieber is officially on TikTok! On the cusp of releasing his highly anticipated new album, the heartthrob who we’ve loved for over a decade posted his first ever video on TikTok.

The effect is used in the TikTok trend where users share their own transformations and glow-ups. Currently already has over 2.3M followers. Check him out at @justinbieber.

The short-form video app empowers others to be themselves and express their creative ideas through a suite of editing tools and creative effects. No matter what music you’re dancing to, TikTok is where you’ll find light-hearted, joyful and eccentric videos that you might not see anywhere else.

