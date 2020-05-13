KapitNanay with Marian Rivera-Dantes and WalterMart

This Mom’s Month, Marian Rivera-Dantes shares the story of the amazing moms who have molded her to become the person that she is today, and how she, as a mom, faces the challenges of our present situation with WalterMart.

Marian feels fortunate that she has two moms. She grew up with her lola, whom she fondly calls nanay, after her parents separated when she was two. It was her nanay, whom she considers the heart of the home (puso ng tahanan), who taught Marian that you can surpass anything if you have determination in life, faith in God, and believe in yourself and in the people, that surround you and love you – values that have contributed to her success.

And then, there is her mom, who she became close to when she returned, and now considers more of a best friend.

As a mom in our current situation, Marian’s priority is her kids. She comes up with activities for her 4- year- old daughter Zia to keep her busy – home-studying, doing fun art and craft activities and baking.

Marian is also hands-on in planning and preparing food for her family. “Iyon ang pinakamahalaga na maihain ko sa kanila kung ano ang dapat at ligtas para sa kanila.”

She makes sure to get fresh ingredients and to complete her grocery list from WalterMart. And now because of the ECQ, WalterMart Supermarket delivery service is a big help for her.

Acknowledging, however, that she can’t do everything herself, she believes that teamwork is important in families with husband Dingdong, daughter Zia, and of course, herself –taking on different tasks.

This Mother’s Day, Marian thanks all moms for taking care of and loving their families. While she feels sad about the current situation, she feels it is important that “we stay strong together, stay in touch, and inspire each other.”

“Kung may kapitbahay na nagtutulungan sa oras ng kagipitan, tayo namang mga mommy ay magkakapit-nanay,” she suggests.

This Mother’s Month, Marian gives a special salute to our “kapit-nanay frontliners – doctors, nurses, police at military. Mga government workers, food and grocery workers, OFWs, at lahat ng essential workers.” She believes that together, “kaya natin ito dahil magtutulungan tayo. Mabuhay ang mga #KapitNanay.”

