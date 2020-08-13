Kapuso stars adjust to new normal with XTREME Appliances on August 14

This new normal is the best time to find inspiration within ourselves and in our humble home. That’s why XTREME Appliances is proud to share good vibes in collaboration with GMA Artists straight to your screen.

A Facebook Live catch-up with your favorite Kapuso stars will be held on August 14, Friday at 3:00 PM. Find out what keeps them productive, entertained, and resourceful during house quarantine.

Join the following celebrities on this live session:

Sanya Lopez to tell us what she cooked for her birthday with XTREME Gas Range.

Gabbi Garcia to share her binge-watch list on XTREME Smart TV.

Kyline Alcantara, to reveal her baking recipes with XTREME Gas Range.

Jak Roberto to show his laundry hacks using XTREME Front Load Washer & Condensing Dryer.

Bea Binene to give us a peek of her healthy choices and go-to snacks stored in her XTREME Mini Refrigerator.

Max Collins and Pancho Magno to highlight how XTREME Appliances like Airconditioner and Smart TV helped them and their newborn baby, Anakin Skye this new normal.

After the fun-filled session, catch them as they select winners from the viewers of exclusive appliances from XTREME.

Challenging times may come but XTREME Appliances, your One Stop Shop Appliances, together with GMA Artists will never stop in giving and providing helpful and motivational contents for Filipinos.