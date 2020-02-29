Karaoke and Vote! Raising awareness with a sing-along for the March 3rd Primary

With less than a week until the California March 3rd Primary, Filipino American non-profit organizations are raising awareness for the new voting procedures of the LA Registrar, by doing a favorite Filipino pastime: Karaoke!

On Sunday March 1st, the Filipino Voter Empowerment Project (FVEP – a nonpartisan organization), Pilipino Workers Center (PWC), Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE) and HeadCount will be hosting “Karaoke & Vote!” — a night to boast your singing chops and countdown to Election Day.

The event runs from 6 to 10 pm, with a program starting at 7:30 pm at Hollywood Thai (5241 Hollywood Blvd.) in Los Angeles, CA. It is free and open to the public.

“This event is a way to have fun while raising awareness of the candidates and issues on the March 3rd primary ballot. Not only will we show off our karaoke skills, we’ll flex the strength of the Filipino American electorate in California,” Alex De Ocampo, Co-Founder of Filipino Voter Empowerment Project, said.

There are 1.6 million Filipino Americans in California, making them the largest Asian American group in the state. Over 400,000 Fil-Ams call Los Angeles County home.

Special guest appearances from the Filipino community include: Dante Basco, Princess Punzalan and more.

Confirmed public officials to grace the Karaoke & Vote event include: California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell (CD-13), and former CA State Senate President Kevin de León.

Individuals who attend the event and sign a pledge to vote card, will be reminded to vote days leading to election day – March 3rd thanks to the on-the-ground efforts of California Calls, the California Endowment’s statewide alliance of community-based organizations that engage and educate new voters.

Sponsorship opportunities available at: $250, $500, $1,000, $2,000. Contributions will benefit FVEP’s year-round work to grow the electoral power of the Filipino American community.

To RSVP, please contact Alex Cruz via email at info@fvep.org. For more information about the Filipino Voter Empowerment Project, please visit https://fvep.org/.