Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo lead Kapamilya tribute video “Tinig ng Mga Nawalan” for Filipinos

ABS-CBN launches a tribute video for Filipinos who continue to fight, serve the nation, and care for others despite the challenges faced by the country last night (August 31) after “TV Patrol” on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.

Dubbed “Tinig ng Mga Nawalan,” the video features the voices of young superstars Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, together with other Kapamilyas from within and outside the network. Among the video’s creators and singers, including its director, are ABS-CBN workers affected by the retrenchment after the House of Representatives denied ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

The tribute bears a message of hope for Filipinos facing tragedies like losing loved ones in the fight against COVID-19, as well as the loss of jobs during this pandemic.

Also appearing in the video are artists Coco Martin, Vice Ganda, Angel Locsin, Enrique Gil, Liza Soberano, Bea Alonzo, Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, Jericho Rosales, Beauty Gonzales, Bianca Gonzales, Enchong Dee, Robi Domingo, Jake Cuenca, Kylie Versoza, Edward Barbers, and Alex Gonzaga, and journalists Bernadette Sembrano, Zen Hernandez, Alvin Elchico, Jeff Canoy, Chiara Zambrano, and Jacque Manabat, who have all used their voices to fight for the rights of their fellowmen and Kapamilya.

The launch of “Tinig ng Mga Nawalan” is part of the new ABS-CBN campaign “Lingkod ng Isa’t Isa,” which celebrates the grit, tenacity, and resilience of every Filipino in transcending ordeals and painful losses, while still being able to help uplift other people’s lives. It aims to highlight how Filipinos become each other’s heroes in dark, challenging, and uncertain times.

Starting today, stories of everyday heroism of Filipinos here and abroad can be found on the “Lingkod ng Isa’t Isa” microsite (news.abs-cbn.com/LingkodNgIsatIsa). Everyone is encouraged to share their inspiring story via social media, use the official hashtags #LingkodPinas and #LingkodNgIsatIsa.

The tribute video is produced by ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management (CCM) led by creative heads Robert Labayen and Johnny Delos Santos, with director Paolo Ramos and music & sound head Lloyd Oliver Corpuz. The music was written by Thyro Alfaro while the words are by Labayen and Des Parawan.

Also part of the production are: editors Jaimee Agonia and Mark Gonzales; motion graphics artists Alfie Landayan, Karlo Victoriano, and Quennie Labrador; shooters Lorenz Morales, Peewee Gonzales, Cristy Ann Narvaez Linga, Laxandra Chico, Lawrence Arvin Sibug, Glenn James Albaytar, Jonathan Perez, and Kris Aquino; and producers Sheryl Ramos, Lawrence Arvin Sibug, Love Rose De Leon, Raywin Tome, Lloyd Corpuz, Christian Abuel, Harvey Talento, Edsel Misenas, Adrian Lim, Diana Directo, Aeina Tongohan, Des Parawan, Ed Ramirez, Karen Adiova, Kathrina Sanchez, Christine Estabillo, Miam Ramos, Dang Baldonado , Nathan Perez, Chiz Perez, Cidge Laxamana, Don Yu, Elisha Blando, Pam Mercado, Eric Po, Gem San Pedro, Ian Faustino, Jesse Giane, Kai Batac, Laxandra Chico, Niquee Garcia, Pau Lopez, Shally Tablada, Steph Angeles, Wow Vergara, Tess Mendoza, Aye Dungo, Con Ignacio, and Jaime Porca.

CCM is one of the divisions gravely hit by the denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal that caused massive retrenchment in the company. “Tinig ng Mga Nawalan” is also dedicated to the affected employees who have contributed to the network’s mission to serve the Filipino in the past 67 years.

Catch it online on the Facebook pages of ABS-CBN Entertainment and ABS-CBN News and on news.abs-cbn.com/LingkodNgIsatIsa.