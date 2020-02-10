Kathryn Bernardo follows her heart and joins Daniel Padilla as Pepsi Philippines brand ambassadors

0 comment

Handa na akong #SundinAngPuso ko”, said actress and box office queen Kathryn Bernardo.

Unveiled as the newest endorser of Pepsi Philippines, Kathryn joined her longtime love team partner, Daniel Padilla, among others, as part of the Pepsi family.

Something that Daniel and I share is the belief that we should follow our hearts and do the things we love. Just go for it 100%! That’s why this year, I really told myself I’m going to go all-in,” she said.

I’m thrilled to join Daniel in encouraging people to do the same, as part of the Pepsi family,” Kathryn shared, as she was introduced at the recent Pepsi Taste Challenge held at TriNoma mall. The event also featured different Pepsi influencers and endorsers like Daniel Padilla, Mimiyuuuh, JinHo Bae, Pamela Swing, Alyssa Valdez, Kiefer Ravena, and Ricci Rivero. Various fun and interactive activities such as Pepsi-oke, a live vlogging challenge, and a digital roulette and extraordinary performances from inspiring local artists including Matthaios, Autotelic, and SB19 entertained the audience.

The Pepsi Taste Challenge celebrates Filipinos’ love for cola and dares them to challenge their preconceptions through a taste test in different cities around the Philippines, to find out whether people prefer the refreshing bold taste of Pepsi vs another cola brand. The event will also take place in Cebu and in Davao – two of the most bustling areas in the country.

Kathryn embodies a refreshing personality which Pepsi represents,” said Gutzee Segura, Marketing Manager of Pepsi Philippines. “Like Pepsi, she has always been a crowd favorite. As a matter of fact, during our Pepsi Taste Challenge held in different countries around the world such as UK, France, Italy, and Australia, among others, most of the people picked Pepsi over other cola brands.”

Apart from these though, Kathryn’s amazing dedication to her craft serves as an inspiration to countless fans”, Gutzee shared. “With her passion and her knack for following her heart, she really personifies what Pepsi stands for,” she added.

#SundinAngPuso and put your cola taste to a test, with live performances from local artists at the upcoming Pepsi Taste Test Challenge events: SM Seaside Cebu on February 22, 2020 and SM Lanang Premiere Davao on March 7, 2020.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Team Autoforce’s Ryan Ablang rules Philippine Autocross Championship Series; set to continue streak in Super Sprint 2020

Team Orange 0 comments
Tagged as the Fastest Driver of the Day, Ryan Ablang of Team Autoforce made history again after winning the Open Class in the Philippine Autocross Championship Series (PACS) Round 2…

Single, Taken, or Complicated – this app got you this Valentine’s Day!

Team Orange 0 comments Events
No matter your relationship status, the most romantic time of the year should be cheery and fun. This is why Viber, one of the leading messaging apps in the world,…

Binge watch these K-dramas on Netflix with free Fibr speedboost

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Just like that, January’s history and now, we enter the season of love. There’s plenty to celebrate on February but for the hopeless romantics among us, this month is all…

Jim Carrey is Dr. Robotnik, the Drone King in “Sonic The Hedgehog”

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Comedy superstar Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, the Drone King (and Wannabe Master of the Universe) in Paramount Pictures’ live-action adventure comedy Sonic the Hedgehog (in Philippine cinemas February 19).…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone