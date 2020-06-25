Keep your stories going with 16 GB from Smart Giga Stories 99

Even though many of us have to stay home to protect ourselves from the pandemic, it doesn’t mean that we can’t establish meaningful connections anymore. Thanks to mobile internet and various social media apps, we can always connect with our family, friends and our favorite personalities with just a few taps on our phone.

To keep us connecting and sharing our stories with friends and loved ones, Smart offers Giga Stories 99, which comes with a total of 16 GB, valid for 7 days! By registering to Giga Stories 99, subscribers get Free Stories for All, which means having a total of 14 GB for FB, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok at 2 GB per day, plus 2 GB worth of open access data.

With this much data, you definitely won’t miss an update from the people you care about. You can also cheer up your peers by sharing more inspiring content, or use your voice to raise awareness within your social circle and help those in need.

On top of these, you can also enjoy access to all your favorite online content – whether it’s streaming video and music, working with productivity apps, uploading your own content, playing mobile games, and more.

To subscribe to Smart Giga Stories 99, just dial *123# and choose Free Stories for All.

‘Simple. Smart Ako’

No matter what you’re into, Smart is ready to empower your digital lifestyle via simple and easy digital solutions as part of its latest “Simple. Smart Ako” campaign.

Filipinos are able to live the Giga life powered by Smart’s award-winning mobile data network, as affirmed by international third-party mobile analytics firms.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, cited Smart as The Philippines’ Speedtest Awards Winner for mobile network speed during Q1-Q4 2019. To win this award, Smart achieved a Speed Score™ of 17.40, with average speeds of 19.62 Mbps for download and 9.45 Mbps for upload.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, reported in its April 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report* for the Philippines that Smart remained ahead of competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, Voice App Experience, Games Experience, and 4G Availability.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

