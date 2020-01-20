Khalil Ramos-Elisse Joson ‘Hugot’ kick off iWant’s 2020

iWant explores the tortures of unrequited love this January, as the streaming service jumpstarts another year with original offerings this 2020.

Users who are looking for highly relatable love stories laced with ‘hugot,’ disappointment, and bitterness can count on the new anthology series “Ampalaya Chronicles,” based on the popular spoken word poetry “Ampalaya Monologues,” with Khalil Ramos and Elisse Joson starring in its pilot episode streaming on January 17.

To enjoy these originals, more films, and ABS-CBN shows, users may download the iWant app (App Store and Google Play) and register via Facebook, mobile or email, and create a Kapamilya Account.

