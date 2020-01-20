Khalil Ramos-Elisse Joson ‘Hugot’ kick off iWant’s 2020

0 comment

iWant explores the tortures of unrequited love this January, as the streaming service jumpstarts another year with original offerings this 2020.

Users who are looking for highly relatable love stories laced with ‘hugot,’ disappointment, and bitterness can count on the new anthology series “Ampalaya Chronicles,” based on the popular spoken word poetry “Ampalaya Monologues,” with Khalil Ramos and Elisse Joson starring in its pilot episode streaming on January 17.

To enjoy these originals, more films, and ABS-CBN shows, users may download the iWant app (App Store and Google Play) and register via Facebook, mobile or email, and create a Kapamilya Account.

Stream these exciting new series and movies, coming soon on the iWant app or on iwant.ph.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

