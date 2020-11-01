Kiko Ipapo and Jovani Manansala star in the first Filipino period BL series “Happenstance”

Director Adolfo Alix Jr. revealed new details about his upcoming BL series Happenstance.

Kiko Ipapo and Jovani Manansala will play Wade and Jose Manuel, two people who magically meet although they are living in different periods – one in 1974, one in 2020. Jose Manuel is grounded after his military father learned of his relationship with Luis, an activist. Wade, on the other hand, is recovering from a recent break up with Eric and while on vacation is caught up in the quarantine because of the CoVid 19 pandemic. After the super moon, an opportunity opens for these two heartbroken souls to connect across time and find love once again.

The two leads are relative newcomers. Kiko Ipapo is a social media personality and influencer. He started as a print model before deciding to try his luck as an actor. Happenstance is his first foray into acting. Opposite, Jovani Manansala also started in the entertainment industry by doing several commercial ads. After that, he acted in television shows like ‘Ipaglaban Mo’ & ‘Maalaala Mo Kaya’ and in the independent films Mamu, And a Mother Too and Jolly Spirit.

More details were announced about the first period BL series from the Philippines. Actor and singer Mikoy Morales has composed the theme song of the series “Ating Lang”, which he performed live. The MV will be also released in the upcoming days. Adolfo also revealed that he found the inspiration for Happenstance from a local story covered in the news about a house owner finding love letters from the 70s during a house renovation and who tried to track down the sender almost five decades later.

The rest of the confirmed cast is composed of some of the best actors in Pinoy cinema including Bembol Roco, Rosanna Roces, Alan Paule, Erlinda Villalobos, Shu Calleja, Angeli Bayani, Ken Anderson and Saviour Ramos. All episodes are written by Jerry B. Grácio.

The series will consist of 9 episodes to be released weekly from late November, exclusively on the LGBTQ+ streaming platform GagaOOLala.