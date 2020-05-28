Klook unveils new Home-Based Experiences initiative

Social distancing, travel restrictions, and stay-at-home measures have limited our ability to travel and the desire for the human connection is now more important than ever.

To help customers stay connected even while staying at home, Klook, a world-leading travel activities and services booking platform, announced the launch of its new home-based experiences initiative, Klook Home.

Klook Home consists of home-based online experiences such as fitness and wellness online classes, digital learning workshops, Do-It-Yourself (DIY) gardening and baking kits, as well as free virtual tours to help you stay connected, wherever you are across the globe.

This is just one of the exciting new ventures in Klook’s multi-stage recovery efforts to combat the impact of COVID-19 in the travel industry. Klook Home is aimed at keeping the fire for travel alive while discovering new experiences burning inside of travelers.

Online classes to stay fit, pampered, and connected

Staying active can be a challenge with gym closures and movement restrictions, but Klook’s online fitness classes can help you keep moving. Klook offers a series of virtual home workouts such as Online Boxing Classes by Flyweight Boxing, Virtual Yoga Classes by Urban Ashram Yoga, Online Full Body Training Workout by The Movement Studio, and more!

Besides staying fit, why not indulge in wellness classes? Book yourself a Self-Massage Online Workshop, Natural Skincare Workshop, or an Online Breathing Workshop by Flow Retreats for a dose of self-care.

If you want to hone new skills, Klook is also offering a series of learning workshops that can help you discover more. Learn how to make DIY Playdough with your kids, explore your creative side through Adobe Creative Design Workshops, or discover how to make cocktails with a Basic Home Bartending class.

DIY Home Kits for that new hobby

The stay home lifestyle has given longer pockets of time to try something new, like making a new dish or trying out a new hobby. Klook is now offering DIY Home Kits available for delivery, ranging from a DIY Garden Kit to an Acrylic Painting Art Kit. If you want to develop your newly discovered baking hobby, level up your skills with Auro Chocolate’s Home Baker’s Kit – which even comes with a special recipe available exclusively if you book with Klook.

These DIY Home Kits provide all the materials you will need straight to your home address.

Virtual Interactive Experiences (VIE) to tour the world from your couch

In a world where travel is restricted, Klook is bringing travel to you. With the newly introduced Virtual Interactive Experiences (VIE), Klook is taking you across continents for exclusive interactive tours of famous landmarks like Barcelona’s Casa Batllo and even Philippines’ very own Cebu Safari.

All sessions are hosted live and participants will have a chance to speak directly with expert guides or animal handlers from attractions all around the world. You can even participate with a bunch of friends to share the experience together!

The best news yet is that these VIE sessions are free. Check out the schedule below for a list of up and coming VIE tours happening throughout May through to June and mark your calendars!

● 30 May (Sat): Tour Casa Batllo in Barcelona, Spain with an expert guide

● 6 June (Sat): Get cozy with baby Komodo dragons from Bali Safari, Indonesia

● 13 June (Sat): Familiarize yourself with assorted wines at a wine tasting session with Tower Tours

● 20 June (Sat): Explore the tropical Cebu Safari in the Philippines

● 27 June (Sat): Visit the “most popular filming location in the world” Old Royal Navy College in London, United Kingdom

Measures to improve your stay-home experiences

With the challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Klook has taken the following measures to make Klook Home as accessible as possible:

● Home-based experiences for everyone: We want to provide users a variety of activities to choose from as we recognize that users have different tastes and preferences. VIE sessions are completely free and users can look forward to something new every week starting 30 May (Sat).

● Seamless digital and cashless booking processes: All bookings on Klook can be done digitally via our mobile app or online platform with cashless options to make the process as direct and convenient as possible.

● Paperless e-vouchers: You’ll receive paperless e-vouchers after purchase confirmation and these are all accessible via your Klook account or your registered email address.

“With the impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry, we wanted to find new opportunities to give Filipinos a meaningful experience, even when they’re at home,” said Michelle Cruz, Marketing Lead of Klook Philippines. “Through Klook Home, we’re able to give Filipinos something to look forward to, while we’re all waiting for the day we can travel again. When that day comes, you can expect Klook to be more than ready to meet travelers’ demands.”

Beyond activities and experiences, Klook also offers home delivery services for Food and Beverages. You can choose from a variety of healthy meal plans that can be delivered straight to your doors.