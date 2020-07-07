Kuya J kicks off July with 50% discount on your favorite dishes

0 comment

Kuya J is welcomes July with exciting promos and now is your chance to enjoy them.

Everyone’s favorite homegrown restaurant is offering 50% off its rich and hearty Beef Tadyang Sinigang and irresistible Fried Chicken!

You’ll definitely love both dishes. The Beef Tadyang Sinigang puts a spin on the classic Filipino favorite with flavorful short ribs stewed until tender, while the Fried Chicken is carefully fried to ensure that it’s crispy in the outside while still soft and juicy in the inside.

Customers can avail of this offer for dine-in and take-out at Kuya J restaurants where health protocols are in place to ensure the safety of diners. It’s also available for delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph during the promo period. Customers can avail of multiple orders in one transaction.

Whether you are planning on eating out or staying in, these two dishes will make your meal more satisfying and delightful.

Avail it now while you still can! The 50% discount runs until July 9 only. Both are available in the following branches: Kuya J Otis, Robinsons Place Manila, Eastwood, Waltermart North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM San Lazaro, SM Cubao, SM East Ortigas, SM Marikina, SM Sucat, SM Southmall, SM Legazpi, SM Novaliches, SM Valenzuela, SM Ormoc, Paseo de Magallanes, Venice Grand Canal Mall, Festival Mall, Robinsons Imus and Robinsons Naga.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Globe services and assistance package for COVID-19 reaches P1.3B

Team Orange 0 comments
During the first three months of the pandemic, Globe Telecom was able to come up with over P1.3 billion in combined services and assistance package for COVID-19. This consists of…

Filipina-Singaporean R&B artist Gail Belmonte releases debut single ‘Tonight’

Team Orange 0 comments Music
R&B/soul singer-songwriter Gail Belmonte has released her debut single ‘Tonight’, via Singapore-based indie label Umami Records. A chill track with that feel-good fairy dust sprinkled on top, ‘Tonight’ is about…

Araneta City donates COVID-19 test kits to Quezon City hospital

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF), the social development arm of Araneta City, has donated COVID-19 rRT-PCR test kits to the Quezon City Government last June 30. Present during the test…

Queen of Asianovela Soundtracks Faith Cuneta is back!

Team Orange 0 comments Music
One of the country’s premiere divas, and the original Asianovela soundtrack royalty, Faith Cuneta returns to the music scene this 2020. After focusing on her own family in the past…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone