Kuya J kicks off July with 50% discount on your favorite dishes

Kuya J is welcomes July with exciting promos and now is your chance to enjoy them.

Everyone’s favorite homegrown restaurant is offering 50% off its rich and hearty Beef Tadyang Sinigang and irresistible Fried Chicken!

You’ll definitely love both dishes. The Beef Tadyang Sinigang puts a spin on the classic Filipino favorite with flavorful short ribs stewed until tender, while the Fried Chicken is carefully fried to ensure that it’s crispy in the outside while still soft and juicy in the inside.

Customers can avail of this offer for dine-in and take-out at Kuya J restaurants where health protocols are in place to ensure the safety of diners. It’s also available for delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph during the promo period. Customers can avail of multiple orders in one transaction.

Whether you are planning on eating out or staying in, these two dishes will make your meal more satisfying and delightful.

Avail it now while you still can! The 50% discount runs until July 9 only. Both are available in the following branches: Kuya J Otis, Robinsons Place Manila, Eastwood, Waltermart North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM San Lazaro, SM Cubao, SM East Ortigas, SM Marikina, SM Sucat, SM Southmall, SM Legazpi, SM Novaliches, SM Valenzuela, SM Ormoc, Paseo de Magallanes, Venice Grand Canal Mall, Festival Mall, Robinsons Imus and Robinsons Naga.