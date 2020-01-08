Kuya J reveals new look at the opening of North EDSA restaurant

Foodies from the North can now indulge in a wide array of flavorful Filipino delights while basking in a cozy, relaxing ambiance as Kuya J opens its newest restaurant at SM City North EDSA.

The spacious, new North EDSA restaurant highlights Kuya Js new look: a contemporary and cozy interior design thats ideal for get-together sessions with family and friends. It features earth tones that promote a more intimate atmosphere that Kuya J diners will surely love. To complete the new look, Kuya J also presented its simple yet sleek new logo.

“On top of the new restaurant look, we will also present the newest addition to our menu, the Lechon Baka. These new developments signify our consistent effort to deliver the best experience and service to our customers,” said Ton Gatmaitan, marketing director of Kuya J Group.

The new Kuya J Lechon Baka is char-grilled beef ribs with tender juicy meat paired with Kamote Fries.

For the opening celebration, diners were treated to an exciting fanfare with fun games and energizing music along with Kuya Js spin on classic Filipino dishes.

With the opening of Kuya J in SM City North EDSA, shoppers and diners in the Quezon City area can now enjoy the most popular and mouthwatering Filipino dishes at their convenience. Now, they dont have to travel far to enjoy best sellers like the Kuya J Grilled Scallops, Lumpia Presko, Kare-Kare, Crispy Pata, and the all-time Kuya J Halo-Halo Espesyal.

To know more about Kuya J and the launch of its newest branch at SM City North EDSA, visit https://www.facebook.com/KuyaJResto/ or https://www.kuyaj.ph/