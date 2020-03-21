Landers Superstore holds online benefit concert

Heres a great way to cheer you up and help others during the enhanced community quarantine: Landers Superstore, together with the Philippine Army, will be holding an online benefit concert named ONE VOICE PILIPINAS on March 22, 2020 at 12:00NN onwards, to provide food to the families in need.

Simply visit Landers Superstores official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LandersPH/) to catch ONE VOICE PILIPINAS hosted by Matteo Guidicelli with live performances from your favorite artists such as Kean Cipriano of Callalily, Jed Madela, Joey Generoso of Side A, Jason Dy, Hashtag CK, Kyle Echarri, and more surprise guests.

As you sing and dance along to these exciting performances, you can also help bring relief to fellow Filipinos in need by sending donations to www.onevoicepilipinas.landers.ph.