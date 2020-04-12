“Block-Z”, “James & Pat & Dave”, “The Heiress”, “Unbreakable” now for only $4.99 on Kapamilya Box Office

Filipinos across Asia Pacific can now watch the latest films from the Philippines in the comfort of their own homes. TFC IPTV and TFC Online brings five titles to Kapamilya Box Office (KBO) for only USD 4.99 – each of different flavor to satisfy anyone’s palate.

Unbreakable, Star Cinema
Drama
Available from March 27 to April 30

College best friends Mariel (Bea Alonzo) and Deena (Angelica Panganiban) face the test of friendship when their once inseparable bond is challenged by the choices they make.

*Not available in Fiji

The Heiress, Regal Films
Horror, Thriller
From April 1 to 30

Inspired by a Philippine folklore, Guia (Janella Salvador) is lured into the world of sorcery as her aunt, Luna (Maricel Soriano), eyes to pass on her voodoo powers on to the next generation.

Block Z, Star Cinema
Horror, Thriller
From April 3 to 30

Graduating medical students led by PJ (Julia Barretto) and Lucas (Joshua Garcia) fought off the undead that overrun their campus in this pulse-raising Filipino zombie flick.

*Not available in Japan

James & Pat & Dave, Star Cinema
Comedy, Romance
From April 9 to 30

James (Ronnie Alonte) finds himself yet in another love triangle with Pat (Loisa Andalio) and Dave (Donny Pangilinan) in a ‘kilig’ romantic film that best reminds viewers of young love.

Watch List, Reality Entertainment
Crime, Drama, Thriller
From April 19 to 30

Philippines’ drug war dubbed as Oplan Tokhang left Maria (Alessandra de Rossi) widowed and without a choice but to become a police asset in order to fend for her three children.

To rent these titles, visit bit.ly/PinoyMoviesforRentAsia, send us a message at TFC Asia, TFC Australia or TFC New Zealand Facebook pages or email our customer service team:

Japan: customerserviceJP@abs-cbn.com
Australia: customerserviceAU@abs-cbn.com
New Zealand: customerserviceNZ@abs-cbn.com

Movie rental rates for limited time only:

Japan – 500 JPY
Singapore – 6 SGD
Hong Kong – 40 HKD
Australia – 7.99 AUD
New Zealand – 7.99 NZD
Across Asia Pacific – 4.99 USD

