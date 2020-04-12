“Block-Z”, “James & Pat & Dave”, “The Heiress”, “Unbreakable” now for only $4.99 on Kapamilya Box Office

Filipinos across Asia Pacific can now watch the latest films from the Philippines in the comfort of their own homes. TFC IPTV and TFC Online brings five titles to Kapamilya Box Office (KBO) for only USD 4.99 – each of different flavor to satisfy anyone’s palate.

Unbreakable, Star Cinema

Drama

Available from March 27 to April 30

College best friends Mariel (Bea Alonzo) and Deena (Angelica Panganiban) face the test of friendship when their once inseparable bond is challenged by the choices they make.

*Not available in Fiji

The Heiress, Regal Films

Horror, Thriller

From April 1 to 30

Inspired by a Philippine folklore, Guia (Janella Salvador) is lured into the world of sorcery as her aunt, Luna (Maricel Soriano), eyes to pass on her voodoo powers on to the next generation.

Block Z, Star Cinema

Horror, Thriller

From April 3 to 30

Graduating medical students led by PJ (Julia Barretto) and Lucas (Joshua Garcia) fought off the undead that overrun their campus in this pulse-raising Filipino zombie flick.

*Not available in Japan

James & Pat & Dave, Star Cinema

Comedy, Romance

From April 9 to 30

James (Ronnie Alonte) finds himself yet in another love triangle with Pat (Loisa Andalio) and Dave (Donny Pangilinan) in a ‘kilig’ romantic film that best reminds viewers of young love.

Watch List, Reality Entertainment

Crime, Drama, Thriller

From April 19 to 30

Philippines’ drug war dubbed as Oplan Tokhang left Maria (Alessandra de Rossi) widowed and without a choice but to become a police asset in order to fend for her three children.

To rent these titles, visit bit.ly/PinoyMoviesforRentAsia, send us a message at TFC Asia, TFC Australia or TFC New Zealand Facebook pages or email our customer service team:

Japan: customerserviceJP@abs-cbn.com

Australia: customerserviceAU@abs-cbn.com

New Zealand: customerserviceNZ@abs-cbn.com

Movie rental rates for limited time only:

Japan – 500 JPY

Singapore – 6 SGD

Hong Kong – 40 HKD

Australia – 7.99 AUD

New Zealand – 7.99 NZD

Across Asia Pacific – 4.99 USD