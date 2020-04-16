Laugh out loud together in a distance via TFC’s “Stand Up for Laughs on Kumu”

Catch the stand-up comedy sets of Orca, Yuki, Ramon Cabochan, and Alex Calleja on the live streaming app Kumu

Any outbreak such as the COVID-19 pandemic causes stress to both children and adults, as stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One way to cope with stress, which both CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) recommend—is to take a break from watching, listening or reading news stories about the pandemic.

So, to help you take a break and laugh-off your worries even for some time, stand-up comedians Orca, Yuki, Ramon Cabochan, and Alex Calleja come together for TFC’s “Stand Up for Laughs on Kumu”.

“Stand Up for Laughs on Kumu” is a live stream stand-up comedy show featuring four stand-up comedians who will share their stories and experiences abroad that are relatable to the overseas Filipinos.

You can catch them LIVE every Saturday to Tuesday at 10 A.M. (Manila time) via the TFC Stand Up for Laughs channel on the live streaming app Kumu. Simply download the Kumu app, register using your Facebook account or mobile number, then on the search button type “tfcstandupforlaughs” and click the follow button.

Catch the hilarious set from Big & Bold Siren Orca every Saturday, the Hapontastic Yuki every Sunday, Doctor Laugh Ramon Cabochan every Monday, and the Lodi sa Comedy Alex Calleja every Tuesday. The live streaming resumes this Saturday, April 18 until April 28, Tuesday at 10 A.M. with replays at 1 P.M. and 8 P.M. on Kumu.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

