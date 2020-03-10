Lenovo uplifts students of remote school in Benguet anew

Lenovo employees, alongside sponsor Jollibee, traded in their laptops and workstations for pencils, crayons, and food ingredients as they taught the students of Alno-Kadoorie Elementary School (AKES) in La Trinidad, Benguet lessons in arts and crafts, cooking, and crucial career advice needed for growth and development

For the second year in a row, global technology and innovation leader Lenovo conducted its annual outreach activity of giving back to the students of the Alno-Kadoorie Elementary School (AKES) in La Trinidad, Benguet.

Executives, tech experts, and product managers from Lenovo, alongside staff from sponsor organization Jollibee, traded in their laptops and workstations for pencils, crayons, and food ingredients as they taught the children lessons in arts and crafts and cooking. In addition, they also imparted crucial career advice to senior high school students, who were eager to learn more about the corporate world in the hopes of landing a stable job in the future.

A staunch advocate of education and the youth, Lenovo undertakes various initiatives and partnerships with institutions to bolster learning. Most of these efforts come in the form of outreach activities, cash and technology grants to partner schools.

We value education highly at Lenovo as we believe it can go a long way in uplifting the nation from social ills such as poverty and malnutrition. From our various initiatives supporting youth organizations and schools to even our products that specifically target and empower the students of today, Lenovo has never wavered in its support for education and the youth, and we hope that these actions help students in their education and in their roles as tomorrow’s leaders,” said Michael Ngan, President and General Manager, Lenovo Philippines.

During the company’s first outreach activity at AKES last year, Lenovo gave the school a much-needed facelift after the devastation of Typhoon Ompong which brought about heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides to Baguio City and the whole Benguet province. To help AKES recover after this terrible disaster, the Lenovo team re-painted some of the rooms, including the clinic as well as the Physical Education room, distributed school items to students, and turned over chairs and tables to be used in the classrooms.

AKES has a student population of over 300, most of whom are children of vegetable and flower growers. It is one of the many institutions located across the Philippines that is situated far from urban centers and seek help from both the government and private organizations with upgrading educational facilities.

As a global leader in providing innovative technology to consumer and commercial markets, Lenovo strives to use these contributions to educational institutions to alleviate poverty and raise the levels of education in the Philippines, which in turn, will help to build a better tomorrow.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

