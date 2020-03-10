Let the SAMSUNG Galaxy S20’s suite of cameras change the way you experience the world!



A good story needs good tools to tell it in the best way possible. With crisp photos to engaging videos, a lot more emotions and reactions, thoughts and perspectives can be conveyed in every grand adventure or intriguing narrative.

Samsung knows just how powerful technology can be in storytelling, and is changing the way people tell them with its new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20 Series.

With its 108MP Ultra-Resolution camera, the Galaxy S20 Ultra redefines how everyone sees the world by offering a revolutionary photography experience. Samsung pushes boundaries with its suite of lenses, which include the 108MP Wide-Angle, 48MP Telephoto, 12MP Ultra-Wide, and DepthVision cameras. Photos come with millions more pixels, capturing impossibly sharp shots. Even selfies stand out with the 40MP Front Camera, so self-portraits are detailed and professional-looking.

The smartphone comes with Space Zoom, which brings subjects up to 100 times closer. Samsung’s most advanced zoom is enabled by a folded lens technology and high-resolution image sensor, quality photos can be captured from far away. This is ideal for concerts or sporting events, taking viewers from the rafters to the front row.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra can also perform in low light conditions with Bright Night. Samsung tripled the size of its image sensors, leading to more vibrant and richer photos, even if they are taken at night, in a bar, or other dimly-lit locations.

All of the photos shot using the Galaxy S20 Series are enhanced through Samsung’s Single Take. This technology takes one shot and turns it into multiple formats, such as Bokeh, Beauty, and Ultra-Wide. Custom Filters are also readily-available effects to add a touch of personality to photos.

Even videos get an upgrade with the Galaxy S20 Series. The device is equipped with 8K video, now the highest-resolution footage on a smartphone. Videos are four times bigger than ultra-high definition, and can still be sharp when played on a cinema screen. When a scene needs to be immortalized as a photo, 8K Video Snap can take an image from a clip and maintain a stellar 33MP quality photo.

The stunning images can be enjoyed on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 6.9” Dynamic AMOLED Display for cinema-quality viewing. Its near bezel-less body and Hyperfast Infinity-O Display promise zero interruptions and a smoother response. It is complemented by a massive built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB, and is able to store up to 750,000 photos and 500 feature films. Owners of these handhelds can also stay connected with its all-day 5,000 mAh battery life*. When the battery runs low, the Super Fast Charging function can power up the phone in just 30 minutes.

A galaxy of choices

Customers can also choose the Galaxy S20, and the Galaxy S20+. The Galaxy S20 comes with a 64MP Telephoto lens, accompanied by two 12MP Wide and Ultra-Wide cameras. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20+ has a fourth DepthVision camera. Both smartphones are also furnished with the Space Zoom feature, allowing users to bring subjects up to 30 times closer. They can stay powered with the Galaxy S20’s 4,000 mAh and the Galaxy S20+’s 4,500 mAh battery life.

Customers can purchase the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra at all authorized Samsung Experience Stores, telcos, and online partners. The three variants are now available in the following colors: