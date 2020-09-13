LG Goes Online

Over the past few months, more and more people have been staying at home due to the pandemic. It is the best way to stay smart, protect yourself and your family, and prevent infection. Social distancing is the responsible thing to do.

There are times however, that essential items at home break down and require upgrading to a new one. The best solution for this is buying online.

Ecommerce has boomed at a record-breaking rate since the pandemic started, since shopping remotely is incredibly convenient. Good news is that LG Products are available online with partner retailers and now, the electronics brand is also opening a new channel to cater to the needs of the customers. No need to go out and you are sure to receive your LG items in no time!

In a bid to make consumers #StaySmartStayHome, LG Philippines is set to launch their very own LG Official Flagship Store in Lazada. The launch, which will be announced via Facebook Live, will detail how during the new normal, ecommerce has seen an upsurge with consumers wanting direct-to-door delivery for convenience and safety reasons. The LazMall page of LG and its online partners will carry most of the technology brand’s product lines – home appliances, home entertainment, air-conditioners, and monitors. All items to be sold are guaranteed authentic and enjoy the reliable warranty services that loyal LG customers have come to know and rely on. One big benefit from ordering in LG’s Lazada page is free storewide shipping.

Another exciting thing scheduled to be announced along with the Lazada launch is LG’s newest addition to their product line – LG’s XBoom Go PL5 and PL7. These are portable Bluetooth speakers that give any room, big or small, an immersive surround sound experience. To bring their XBOOM speakers to the next level, LG has collaborated with Meridian, the British pioneers and one of the pillars of High-Resolution audio. They are trailblazers in digital audio and their technology is actually used in premium British car brands such as McLaren, Jaguar, and Land Rover. With Meridian’s unrivalled sound quality and pioneering approach to audio, and LG’s reputation for producing award-winning, innovative consumer electronics, this partnership promises to deliver premium products with quality sound for everyone. As a special introductory offer on LG’s Lazada page, LG XBoom PL5 and PL7 purchases made from September 14 to 16 will automatically receive a P990 discount, free Shipping, and free Grab vouchers worth P300.

LG will also unveil a short series of livestreamed videos to be aired on LG’s official Facebook and Instagram, and Lazada page that will talk about the brand’s current product lineup and more. Watch the first installment of the video series in LG’s Official Facebook Page on September 14 at 12:00 noon. Follow LG’s social media channels for more details on the upcoming live streams which will feature different LG products that will surely grab your attention.

With LG, #LifesGoodWhenYouShopNow.