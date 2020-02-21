LG Shares the Good Life with Shelter of Hope

0 comment

During the holidays late last year, LG Philippines, together with Netflix, held an intimate launch event for their Christmas animated feature film Klaus.

True to the holiday spirit and the lessons ingrained in the movie, LG pledged to donate over 1 million Pesos worth of LG Home Appliances to Shelter of Hope/Silungan ng Pag-Asa, a temporary home of cancer-stricken kids from provinces.

LG Managing Director Inkwun Heo shares his admiration of the strength that the children of Shelter of Hope displays

LG Managing Director Inkwun Heo together with Pastor Junie Antiñero and the children of Shelter of Hope are full of gratitude as they gamely pose for the camera

The donations, which included a wide range of home appliances that will vastly improve the quality of life and enjoyment in the children’s home, was recently formally turned over in a small gathering to celebrate the month of love, as well as World Cancer Day which fell on February 4th. LG Managing Director Inkwun Heo, together with #TeamLG, gave the donations to Pastor Junie Antiñero of Shelter of Hope. “It is our privilege to be partners with Shelter of Hope. The bravery and strength of these children is something we can all look up to. To be able to give them happiness, no matter how small, is a goal that we constantly work towards for.” Mr. Heo said.

Pastor Junie gamely accepted LG’s gift. “We are deeply grateful of LG’s unwavering support for our cause. I, and more importantly the children, really appreciate it”. After the donations were given away, the children from Shelter of Hope gave the audience a heartwarming treat with a moving performance.

The donations came in part of the #ShareTheGoodLifewithLG campaign during the holidays, where as a way of giving back to the community, LG dedicated a portion of each sale of each product to go towards furnishing the home of Shelter of Hope.

