Do good and feel good with LifeProof’s latest cases for Apple’s newest iPhone lineup

0 comment

Protect your new Apple iPhone in a case that makes you feel good while doing good. LifeProof WĀKE and NËXT for Apple iPhone® 12 mini, iPhone® 12, iPhone® 12 Pro and iPhone® 12 Pro Max are available now at lifeproof.asia with waterproof FRĒ coming soon. Each case purchased is a chance to help address the mounting issues facing our waterways.

Apple innovations are renowned for helping us balance our increasingly busy and mobile lives,” said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. “We are pleased to offer stylish, sustainable protection for your new device while helping to protect our waterways with WĀKE, NËXT and FRĒ.”

WĀKE was created to help address the growing problem of plastics in our oceans. This 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic case doesn’t compromise on protection – meeting the LifeProof standard of 6.6 feet of drop protection. WĀKE is available in three colors and features a sleek wave pattern.

Taking cues from WĀKE, the rest of the LifeProof portfolio now also features sustainable materials. FRĒ for Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is comprised of over 60 percent recycled materials and covers these new devices with 360° of protection. FRĒ’s legendary waterproof design makes sure you’re ready to work or play any environment.

NËXT features ultra-slim protection with a clear back to show off your new iPhone. With an added pop of color on the sides and made with more than 50 percent recycled materials, you’ll be ready for whatever’s NËXT.

In line with their corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites its consumers to make a difference, too. In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof will make a donation for every case sold to support a healthier future for our world’s water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.asia/make-waves.html to register their product and select the charity of their choice.

LifeProof WĀKE and NËXT are available now and FRĒ is coming soon.

Pricing and Availability

  • WAKE retails at Php 1,990 and is available at OtterBox kiosks, PowerMac Stores and Selected Rustan’s Stores
  • NEXT retails at Php 3,990 and is available at OtterBox kiosks, PowerMac Stores and Selected Rustan’s Stores
  • FRE will retail at Php 4,790 and will be available at OtterBox kiosks, PowerMac Stores and Selected Rustan’s Stores

Order online from the OtterBox Flagship Store in Lazada, OtterBox Philippines store in Shopee, www.tenkiebox.com/collections/lifeproof and www.lifeproof.asia

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Win P100K worth of credits from AXA Philippines!

Team Orange 0 comments
With Christmas  just around the corner, AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, presents  an exciting holiday surprise for all of its life and general insurance customers –…

Give your family the added protection with Rani-C

Team Orange 0 comments Health
Since January this year, the Department of Health (DOH) continuously appealed to the public to frequently wash hands, observe proper hygiene, hydrate, eat nutritious food, and wear protective gears like…

Power Mac Center, Gretchen Ho ‘Pay It Forward’ with 139 free bicycles

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
The Filipino bayanihan spirit came alive at the Eastwood Mall Open Park as premier Apple partner Power Mac Center and TV personality Gretchen Ho’s Woman In Action initiative gave away…

More LGUs are now using MYQR “Scan & GO” contact tracing app by MYEG Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Events
For the past few months, the government has been dealing with challenges in implementing an efficient way to do contact tracing for citizens who have been in close contact with…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone