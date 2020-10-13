Light Up the Sky With BLACKPINK on Netflix With Globe

It’s no denying that BLACKPINK has taken the world by storm with their unbelievable talent, inimitable style, and unique charisma. They have stolen the hearts of millions of fans from all parts of the globe, and the Philippines is no exception, with Filipino BLINKs always eager for new entertainment from their favourite group. Arguably the most dedicated K-Pop fans out there, Filipino BLINKs are in for a treat as Netflix brings them “BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY” premiering on October 14.

Since their debut in August 2016, BLACKPINK has become the highest-charting female K-pop group of all time with their innovative music, eye-popping music videos and internet-breaking fashion concepts. BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY serves up the never-before-seen moments that BLACKPINK’s global fandom — known as “BLINKs” — have been craving for years.

As BLACKPINK continues reaching new heights in their career — from headlining sold-out world tours to becoming the first female Korean group to perform at Coachella — each member reflects on the ups and downs of fame and the long, often challenging journey that brought them to worldwide success. BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY reveals the relatable, unfiltered sides of the foursome, who continue to be a leading force in expanding K-pop’s popularity, proving that music knows no borders or language barriers.

Directed by Caroline Suh (Netflix’s “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat”), the documentary goes deep with each of BLACKPINK’s four members: Jisoo, the whip-smart unnie (“big sister”) of the group with a quirky sense of humor; Jennie, the rapper whose fierce onstage persona contrasts with her soft-spoken nature; Rosé, the dulcet-voiced Australian coming into her own as a singer-songwriter; and Lisa, the dancing queen whose spark plug personality never fails to make her bandmates laugh.

Stream the world premiere of Netflix’s BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY on October 14 best enjoyed through Globe, and relive Blackpink’s incredible journey to becoming arguably South Korea’s most popular girl group.

To get you more hyped up, Globe Kmmunity PH is holding a special fan project for Filipino BLINKs to keep the hashtag #PHBLINKsLightUpTheSky and #GlobeKmmunityPH trending on Twitter for the longest time!

Globe Kmmunity PH will be posting a question per day and BLINKs just have to answer it with the hashtags to keep the conversation and trend going. With every milestone achieved, amazing prizes will be given away to lucky BLINKs including copies of The Album, official Blackpink lightsticks, and the chance to place your fanmade BLACKPINK videos to be shown on the SM Mall of Asia Globe and on a huge LED billboard at a premiere spot along EDSA!

