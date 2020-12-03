Liter of Light dedicates to all frontliners the more than 3,000 sustainable lamps display at Luneta Park

As the nation celebrates Bonifacio Day last December 1, a Philippine flag of epic proportions emerges from the darkness to light up the historic grounds of Luneta Park. The unveiling of the giant image is expected to send a message of hope and solidarity to a world still reeling from the Covid pandemic.

The flag’s outlines will be defined by over 3,000 sustainable lamps individually assembled by volunteers from all over the country who have united for the project. “This is our tribute to heroism on a global scale, a tribute to all the Filipino frontliners worldwide who have fought to contain the pandemic. It is a profound expression of solidarity with those who have risked life and limb to be in the frontlines of the fight,” said Illac Diaz, Founder of Liter of Light and organizer of the event.

In the course of a few weeks leading up to Christmas, the thousands of individual lights making up the image will be rearranged to form equally stunning images of symbolic significance in the global fight. The Philippine flag is expected to be only the first in a series of glowing tableaux as other groups of volunteers such as doctors have come forward to express their willingness to create their own tableaux using the individually-assembled renewable lights.

Founded in the Philippines, Liter of Light is a global grassroots movement committed to providing affordable, sustainable, solar lights to people with limited or no access to electricity. As the first global Filipino NGO, Liter of Light has brought light to millions of people in off-grid areas across the globe. To Diaz, the organization’s programmes have also spearheaded a progressive narrative for the Filipino people – that of a forward-thinking nation capable of contributing solutions to the world’s problems.

Diaz has been selected as the Philippines’ private sector representative to Expo 2020 Dubai as part of its EXPOLIVE Impact Innovation Program showcasing the work of innovators of global importance. Liter of Light’s grassroots platform operates hubs in 32 countries, and has positively impacted the lives of over 1.5 million individuals globally.

After the Luneta event, the lights will be distributed to off-grid communities ravaged by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses with the help of partner airline, AirAsia Philippines.

“In the darkness of Covid, stars of hope, exemplified by Filipino frontliners globally, have emerged. Where there is light, there is always hope,” Diaz said.