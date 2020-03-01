Lixil Philippines and SFNBRDC set the new standard of premium living

To raise the bar for Japanese-inspired luxury living in the metro – this is what The Seasons Residences of Federal Land, Inc. and INAX of Lixil Philippines aim to achieve as they recently inked their partnership at The Seasons Residences Sales Gallery in Grand Central Park, North Bonifacio Global City.

The latest addition to Grand Central Park’s community is developed by Sunshine Fort North Bonifacio Realty Development Corp. (SFNBRDC), a joint venture between Federal Land, Inc. and Japan’s leading firms, Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Through the partnership between SFNBRDC and Lixil Philippines, The Seasons Residences’ remaining residential towers namely Natsu, Aki, and Fuyu, will feature bathroom fixtures from INAX, the world-famous brand of innovative and luxurious Japanese bathroom fixtures.

“This partnership aims to provide the residents of The Seasons with a Japanese-inspired lifestyle experience through impeccable Japanese innovations meant to elevate the standards of comfort, convenience, and functionality,” said SFNBRDC president Catherine Ko.

“We at Lixil Philippines are excited to deliver a distinct Japanese cutting-edge shower toilet to the Japanese-inspired The Seasons Residences. We share the vision of the developer to build homes of excellent quality inspired by the best aspects of Japan and the Philippines. We look forward to enhancing the residential units with the installation of our automated and manual spalets which ensure hands-free and hygienic bathroom visits,” said Lixil Philippines general manager Alpha Ang.

The Seasons Residences is an exquisite four-tower residential complex envisioned to provide functionality, safety, harmony with the environment, and Japanese technology. The residences will feature Japanese elements such as an earthquake vibration control technology, smart storage solutions such as a kitchen floor cabinet, a below-floor drainage system (sunken slab) for easier pipe maintenance, and world-class bathroom fixtures including specialized toilets called “spalets”.

These spalets, a combined term of ‘spa’ and ‘toilet’, are the flagship products of INAX as they are designed to provide an overall experience of comfort. The best features include a non-scratch and self-cleansing surface powered by the Aquaceramic technology, an Air Shield Deodorizer and Room Refresh functions that eliminate odors, and a hands-free, easy-to-use remote control.

Another exciting attraction that Filipinos can look forward to as part of the development is the arrival of the first Mitsukoshi in the country, which will be at The Seasons Residences’ podium area and is set to open in 2021. It will boast of a uniquely Japanese shopping experience through the signature basement level supermarket, selection of boutiques carrying Japanese brands, as well as the best names in global retail.

For more information about The Seasons Residences, call the hotline at 8359-6756, email at invest@federalland.ph, or visit the showroom at 7th Ave cor. 34th St, Grand Central Park, North BGC, Taguig City (across the Lexus Manila Showroom).