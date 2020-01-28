Newest family drama “Love Thy Woman” premieres on ABS-CBN this February 10

0 comment

Two families will fight for love in the newest family drama starring Xian Lim, Yam Concepcion, and Kim Chiu in “Love Thy Woman,” which premieres on ABS-CBN this February 10 (Monday).

The series features the much-awaited teleserye comeback of Kim and Xian’s love team, marks their first time working with Yam after her breakout role in “Halik,” and brings together a star-studded cast that includes Eula Valdez, Sunshine Cruz, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ruffa Gutierrez, and Christopher De Leon.

It revolves around a modern Filipino-Chinese family headed by patriarch Adam (Christopher), who is determined to keep his family intact despite having two of them. He lives with his first wife Lucy (Eula) and their daughter Dana (Yam), while his second family, Kai (Sunshine) and Jia (Kim), lives separately.

Even if the two wives have long accepted their situation, conflict continues to brew between them – a rivalry that will spill over to their daughters.

Their clan is put to test when one fateful night, Dana and her husband David (Xian) get involved in a road accident after their wedding, putting her in a coma.

In the absence of her half-sister, Jia finds herself falling in love with David. This will cause of a series of events that will threaten their family’s already complicated set-up.

What happens when Dana wakes up? Until when will Adam try to keep his whole family intact?

“Love Thy Woman,” directed by Jeffrey Jeturian, Andoy Ranay, and Jerry Lopez Sineneng, is produced by Dreamscape Entertainment. The cast also includes Jana Victoria, Jennifer Sevilla, Chienna Filomena, China Yoo, David Chua, Shido Roxas, Tim Yap, Kimberly Tan, Mari Kaimo, Tori Garcia, Turs Daza, and Karl Gabriel.

Witness the lives entangled by love and blood in “Love Thy Woman,” starting February 10 (Monday) on Kapamilya Gold on ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN HD (SkyCable ch 167).

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

“Sonic The Hedgehog” Races to Philippine Cinemas This February

Team Orange 0 comments
The global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega crosses over to the big screen this February 19 with Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog, the live-action adventure comedy that centers on the…

#BabalikKaRin: Del Pilar Academy Celebrates 70th Founding Anniversary and 68th Grand Alumni Homecoming this February 2020

Team Orange 0 comments Education
Del Pilar Academy, one of the leading and established educational institutions in the Province of Cavite, specifically in Imus, will be holding its 70th Founding Anniversary along with its 68th…

Sarah Brightman HYMN IN CONCERT – World Tour 2020 Manila

Team Orange 0 comments Concerts
For the first time in more than 15 years, the world’s most successful and best selling soprano Sarah Brightman will bring her Sarah Brightman – HYMN in Concert – World…

Netflix Debuts the Final Trailer for “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone