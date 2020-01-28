Newest family drama “Love Thy Woman” premieres on ABS-CBN this February 10

Two families will fight for love in the newest family drama starring Xian Lim, Yam Concepcion, and Kim Chiu in “Love Thy Woman,” which premieres on ABS-CBN this February 10 (Monday).

The series features the much-awaited teleserye comeback of Kim and Xian’s love team, marks their first time working with Yam after her breakout role in “Halik,” and brings together a star-studded cast that includes Eula Valdez, Sunshine Cruz, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ruffa Gutierrez, and Christopher De Leon.

It revolves around a modern Filipino-Chinese family headed by patriarch Adam (Christopher), who is determined to keep his family intact despite having two of them. He lives with his first wife Lucy (Eula) and their daughter Dana (Yam), while his second family, Kai (Sunshine) and Jia (Kim), lives separately.

Even if the two wives have long accepted their situation, conflict continues to brew between them – a rivalry that will spill over to their daughters.

Their clan is put to test when one fateful night, Dana and her husband David (Xian) get involved in a road accident after their wedding, putting her in a coma.

In the absence of her half-sister, Jia finds herself falling in love with David. This will cause of a series of events that will threaten their family’s already complicated set-up.

What happens when Dana wakes up? Until when will Adam try to keep his whole family intact?

“Love Thy Woman,” directed by Jeffrey Jeturian, Andoy Ranay, and Jerry Lopez Sineneng, is produced by Dreamscape Entertainment. The cast also includes Jana Victoria, Jennifer Sevilla, Chienna Filomena, China Yoo, David Chua, Shido Roxas, Tim Yap, Kimberly Tan, Mari Kaimo, Tori Garcia, Turs Daza, and Karl Gabriel.

Witness the lives entangled by love and blood in “Love Thy Woman,” starting February 10 (Monday) on Kapamilya Gold on ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN HD (SkyCable ch 167).