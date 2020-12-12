Make 12.12 merrier with deals and discounts with GCash

12.12, one of the biggest online sale days in Southeast Asia, is once again upon us. Even locally, it’s the time where Filipinos flock to online shopping sites such as Lazada and Shopee, to search the sites over for the best holiday deals.

Customers with GCash accounts however will have a merrier 12.12 because the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines has vouchers in store as part of their Merry GCash promo.

Lazada

Looking for Christmas gifts? Great news! Customers that will register between December 12 – 14, 2020 to GCash will enjoy up to a 20% cashback capped at PHP 500 when they use their GCash account to pay at Lazada. There’s no code needed, just use GCash to pay for your 12.12 haul!

Existing GCash users meanwhile can enjoy a 20% discount capped at PHP 200 when they use the code “1212GCASH” upon checkout and pay using GCash. This voucher code is valid from December 12 – 14, 2020. No minimum spend required!

Shopee

Shopee fans will also have a merrier 12.12 as well because they can now shop using GCredit! Paying with GCredit gives consumers the option to pay their due at a later date.

Customers who also shop at Shopee using their GCredit will receive a 20% cashback capped at PHP 200, valid only on December 12, 2020. Best part is there’s no minimum spend required!

“A few years ago, convenient online shopping was only exclusive for those with credit cards, while some prefer cash on delivery, requiring buyers to wait and time riders to deliver their orders to their homes to pay exact change, which is very inconvenient. If you miss the rider, or if you’re somewhere else, you’ll have to wait for the next day, or ask your neighbor to pay for your order for the meantime. Now, by simply linking your GCash account, not only do you get to pay cashless and conveniently, you also get to enjoy discount codes, making your holiday online shopping merrier indeed,” said Martha Sazon, President and CEO of GCash.

Aside from Lazada and Shopee, customers can also use their link GCash at other online stores such as Zalora, or pay using their GCash Mastercard or GCash American Express Virtual Pay at online stores that accept Mastercard and American Express payments.