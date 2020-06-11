Make Father’s Day more special with Cardinal Cakes

Celebrating Father’s Day at home? Say cheers and honor Dad by bonding over a delectable cake lovingly baked for the head of the family.

Cardinal Cakes’ four regular offerings will make Dad smile on his special day. There’s the moist and sumptuous Dark Chocolate Cake; the sublimely luxurious Naked Red Velvet Cake; the crave-worthy Carrot Walnut Cake; and the light and fluffy Caramel Cake. And now made specially for Father’s Day is the new Sugar-free Mocha Cream Pie. Each cake is prepared by Cardinal Cakes’ baking team, just the way Mom makes them.

The best part – Cardinal Cakes delivers right to your doorstep via Grab or Lalamove. Fuss-free and hassle-free.

Whether you’re honoring Dad, Grandpa, Tito or friends, Cardinal Cakes’ delightful treats make the celebration very momentous, bringing the whole family together in a moment of love and laughter.

To order, kindly contact Cardinal Cakes at 0905-420-4030 or 8821-0057; or via Facebook Messenger at m.me/CardinalCuisine.