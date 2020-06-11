Make Father’s Day more special with Cardinal Cakes

0 comment

Celebrating Father’s Day at home? Say cheers and honor Dad by bonding over a delectable cake lovingly baked for the head of the family.

Cardinal Cakes’ four regular offerings will make Dad smile on his special day. There’s the moist and sumptuous Dark Chocolate Cake; the sublimely luxurious Naked Red Velvet Cake; the crave-worthy Carrot Walnut Cake; and the light and fluffy Caramel Cake. And now made specially for Father’s Day is the new Sugar-free Mocha Cream Pie. Each cake is prepared by Cardinal Cakes’ baking team, just the way Mom makes them.

The best part – Cardinal Cakes delivers right to your doorstep via Grab or Lalamove. Fuss-free and hassle-free.

Whether you’re honoring Dad, Grandpa, Tito or friends, Cardinal Cakes’ delightful treats make the celebration very momentous, bringing the whole family together in a moment of love and laughter.

To order, kindly contact Cardinal Cakes at 0905-420-4030 or 8821-0057; or via Facebook Messenger at m.me/CardinalCuisine.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Give in to your cravings for Resorts World Manila’s yummiest by delivery via “Delishvery”

Team Orange 0 comments
It’s now been more than 80 days since a highly-infectious virus forced us to stay in our homes and miss out on many of the things we’ve gotten to love…

AirAsia flies Filipinos home on over 100 special recovery flights

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
AirAsia has launched over 100 special recovery flights in the Philippines since the community quarantine period started in March. The majority of which were chartered by the Overseas Workers Welfare…

vivo V19 Neo all-digital launch highlights features, global endorsers that ‘ignite the night’

Team Orange 0 comments Events
vivo is excited to officially unveil its V19 Neo to the Philippine market, not only to let smartphone enthusiasts experience its reported 5-camera design, with features that supposedly enable users…

Globe donates gadgets, food packs to Taguig’s efforts vs COVID-19

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Globe has boosted Taguig City’s various initiatives to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to its residents and its premier business center, the Bonifacio Global City. The company has…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone