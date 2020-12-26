Make health and wealth your ultimate legacy this holiday season

You’ve spent your entire life building a stable financial future for your family. But when the pandemic happened, it heightened the importance of good health so you can live long enough to enjoy a worry-free future with your family. Suddenly, your priority isn’t only securing your assets but also staying healthy to get through the bad days, and living the good days with the ones you love.

This season of gift-giving, let your good health and wealth be your greatest gift and legacy for your family. To help you achieve this, AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurers, offers you the best-in-class solutions with its products, Asset Master and Global Health Access, and a value-added service, Preferred Consultation and Care.

AXA Asset Master offers wealth solutions to ensure your family continues living well long after you have passed or in case of your untimely demise. This insurance-investment plan helps preserve your estate with tax-exempt insurance proceeds and allows seamless transfer of estate with immediate release of insurance proceeds. It also comes with a guaranteed death benefit of 125 percent of the initial investment. Furthermore, you can build a diverse global portfolio with access to a variety of high-performing funds worldwide.

You can also have the best-in-class health care possible with AXA Global Health Access. With comprehensive worldwide medical coverage of up to P175M annually, this best-in-class health product gives you the option to choose your doctor, even outside AXA’s network of partners. It offers full-spectrum coverage from common illnesses to life-threatening pandemic illnesses. Global Health Access features also include cashless transactions in over 1,400 hospitals and clinics in the Philippines and over 9,000 worldwide, allowing for a more convenient and accessible use.

AXA also offers Preferred Consultation and Care, a value-added service for select AXA customers. Preferred Consultation and Care helps you make informed decisions in case of diagnosis of cancer or heart disease with the expert advice of Harvard-affiliated doctors. It also comes with a Personal Care manager who can help you navigate your treatment journey.

Reinforce the wealth you have built with protection from health-related financial setbacks with these products and service from AXA.