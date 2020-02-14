Make It Another Day To Remember At Max’s

If you’re looking to make your February an unforgettable one, head on over to Max’s Restaurant for flavorful dishes and sumptuous treats that will make your gatherings twice as memorable – enjoy the newest Red Sinigang, and Max’s Corner Baker Bakery’s Strawberry Chocolate Roll and Chocolate-Coated Caramel Bars.

For only PHP529, the Red Sinigang is an elevated classic to a traditional Filipino dish. Its base is a savory indulgence of beef and fish cooked in a rich, sweet-sour soup made up of tamarind and tomato. A medley of fresh vegetables like string beans, radish, and okra are generously tossed for added taste. Jazzed up with crispy kangkong, this unique dish when served to your special someone is certainly a gesture of love and appreciation that’s worth remembering.

The Red Sinigang is also the perfect partner to the all-time favorite Max’s Sarap-To-The-Bones® Chicken. For only an upgrade of PHP 150 from the House Classics Birthday Bundle Plus, you can enjoy this duo of crispy, golden fried chicken and warm, comforting soup that’s sure to amp up your gatherings with the people special in your life.

Finish it off with something sweet to be shared with your loved ones in the Strawberry Chocolate Roll and Chocolate Coated Coated Caramel Bars. Starting only at PHP259, the Strawberry Chocolate Roll is a fluffy concoction of chocolate chiffon that’s lavishly-filled and frosted with whipped cream, piped with strawberry fruit filling and adorned with chocolate cut-outs and shavings. Surprises should come anytime, so excite them with a classic made more indulgent with Chocolate Coated Caramel Bars. Starting only at PHP249, Max’s classic caramel bars is brought to a whole new level as it’s beautifully-covered with luscious dark, white chocolate, and dressed in elegant toppings.

What are you waiting for? Max’s Restaurant’s Red Sinigang and Max’s Corner Bakery’s Chocolate Coated Caramel Bars is available nationwide for dine-in or take-out, while the Strawberry Chocolate Roll is in Luzon stores only.