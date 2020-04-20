Manila Water builds shower facilities for WTC: We Heal As One Center healthcare facility

0 comment

Manila Water has joined partners in the Ayala Group and other companies in converting the World Trade Center (WTC) into a fully operational healthcare and quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients.

When it opens this month, the facility, dubbed “WTC: We Heal As One Center,” will be able to accommodate more than 500 patients and healthcare workers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Team.

Manila Water supports Ayala-transformed WTC: We Heal As One Center healthcare facility. East Zone concessionaire Manila Water provided three static water tanks to ensure continuous supply and adequate water pressure for the showers

Manila Water built 27 shower facilities with hot and cold water for COVID-19 patients throughout the center while 10 more were constructed for use by frontliners and medical workers.

The company also provided three static water tanks to ensure continuous supply and adequate water pressure for the showers. A 10-cubic meter collapsible tank is connected to the shower facilities while another 5-cubic meter tank was also installed for drinking water. An additional 15-cubic meter tank was also provided for back-up water supply.

Meanwhile, Manila Water’s Healthy Family Purified Water and the Manila Water Foundation deployed 25 dispensers and 50 units of 5-gallon water bottles to address drinking water requirements in the facility.

Robert Baffrey, Manila Water’s Group Director for Corporate Project Management, said the team completed the task in 12 days, finishing on April 11, despite the enhanced community quarantine. “In close coordination with partners within and outside the Ayala Group, our colleagues worked round-the-clock and stayed on-site, even during Holy Week, to complete construction.”

Manila Water supports WTC: We Heal As One Center healthcare facility. East Zone concessionaire Manila Water built 27 shower facilities with hot and cold water for COVID-19 patients throughout the center while 10 more were constructed for use by the medical workers

Construction was monitored very closely to ensure that shower and drinking facilities were available to the healthcare facility as early as possible,” Baffrey said. “It was a privilege to have been a part of this unified inter-organizational effort performed in the spirit of service and compassion for our fellow countrymen —both patients and frontliners — in the battle against COVID-19,” Baffrey added.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Here’s what you “knead” to know from the experts at The Maya Kitchen

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments
Suddenly, people are baking bread. From sourdough starters to swapping tips, making bread from scratch has been gaining popularity. Let’s note though that baking, long before COVID-19, has always held…

AXA Philippines | Life lessons from the pandemic

Team Orange 0 comments Health
The COVID-19 outbreak has been putting a large amount of stress on everyone. However, we must also remember that this is not going to last forever and that if we…

One Meralco Foundation provides aid to homeless, PPEs for frontliners amid COVID-19 crisis

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
One Meralco Foundation (OMF), the Manila Electric Company’s (MERALCO) social development arm, has mobilized to help thousands of homeless families and frontline medical personnel heavily impacted by the Corona Virus…

Francesca Louise releases melancholy new single “Out of Sight (Out of Mind)”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Francesca Louise is a London based singer-songwriter originally from the North West of England. Combining stunning folk/pop songwriting, sparkling with Joni Mitchell influence and Carol King inspired vocals which tell…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone