Manok ng Bayan Awardee Shares ‘Blessings’ with Makati Frontliners

A few days after she received the Chooks-to-Go Manok ng Bayan Award, nurse Lorraine Pingol shared the honor with a group of rescuers here, Thursday.

Members of Brgy. Bangkal Fire Emergency Rescue Disaster Support (FERDS) were the ones who reached out to Pingol to help a woman give birth along a sidewalk last month.

A video of the dramatic scene made the rounds on the Internet, gaining praise for Pingol.

“Dahil sa [kanila], nagkaroon po ako ng opportunity na makatulong doon sa mag-ina. Nakita po nila akong napadaan,” said Pingol, who distributed more than 150 chicken to the group and some of the area’s locals.

“Nagpapasalamat ako at naging instrumento ako ng Panginoon na mabigyan din sila ng kaunting biyaya at kasiyahan,” she added.

Pingol also shared her thoughts on what constitutes a hero: “Lahat ng tao ay may capability na maging bayani sa kanya-kanyang paraan. Sa araw-araw, kaya rin nating maging bayani. [I believe] to be become a hero is to become a blessing to others, to make a positive change in others’ lives.”

Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. (BAVI) President Ronald Mascariñas had earlier lauded Pingol, calling her an “inspiration and a model to every Filipino.”

“Even in a time like this, she still went out of her way to do her duty not just as a nurse but as a Filipino,” he said.

Also commending Pingol was Brgy. Bangkal Captain Dr. Mario Montañez II, who described her as a “huge relief to us during this time of pandemic.”

“Isa siyang treasure sa amin, being a resident sa aming barangay,” he said. “Nabigyan siya ng pagkakataon to showcase her talents and her generosity to help others.”

Nurse Pingol also thanked Chooks-to-Go’s operator, BAVI, for raising chicken without antibiotics.

“Ako po ay natutuwa na hindi lang tayo nakapagbigay ng kasiyahan sa ating mga kababayan, kundi ay nakapagbigay din tayo ng Zero Antibiotics Chicken na makakatulong sa kanilang kalusugan,” she said. “Siyempre lahat ng kakainin natin kailangan siguradong safe.”

