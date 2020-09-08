Manok ng Bayan Awardee Shares ‘Blessings’ with Makati Frontliners

0 comment

A few days after she received the Chooks-to-Go Manok ng Bayan Award, nurse Lorraine Pingol shared the honor with a group of rescuers here, Thursday.

Members of Brgy. Bangkal Fire Emergency Rescue Disaster Support (FERDS) were the ones who reached out to Pingol to help a woman give birth along a sidewalk last month.

A video of the dramatic scene made the rounds on the Internet, gaining praise for Pingol.

Dahil sa [kanila], nagkaroon po ako ng opportunity na makatulong doon sa mag-ina. Nakita po nila akong napadaan,” said Pingol, who distributed more than 150 chicken to the group and some of the area’s locals.

Nagpapasalamat ako at naging instrumento ako ng Panginoon na mabigyan din sila ng kaunting biyaya at kasiyahan,” she added.

Pingol also shared her thoughts on what constitutes a hero: “Lahat ng tao ay may capability na maging bayani sa kanya-kanyang paraan. Sa araw-araw, kaya rin nating maging bayani. [I believe] to be become a hero is to become a blessing to others, to make a positive change in others’ lives.”

Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. (BAVI) President Ronald Mascariñas had earlier lauded Pingol, calling her an “inspiration and a model to every Filipino.”

Even in a time like this, she still went out of her way to do her duty not just as a nurse but as a Filipino,” he said.

Also commending Pingol was Brgy. Bangkal Captain Dr. Mario Montañez II, who described her as a “huge relief to us during this time of pandemic.

Isa siyang treasure sa amin, being a resident sa aming barangay,” he said. “Nabigyan siya ng pagkakataon to showcase her talents and her generosity to help others.”

Nurse Pingol also thanked Chooks-to-Go’s operator, BAVI, for raising chicken without antibiotics.

Ako po ay natutuwa na hindi lang tayo nakapagbigay ng kasiyahan sa ating mga kababayan, kundi ay nakapagbigay din tayo ng Zero Antibiotics Chicken na makakatulong sa kanilang kalusugan,” she said. “Siyempre lahat ng kakainin natin kailangan siguradong safe.”

Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. (BAVI) is the Philippines’ largest rotisserie chicken company. It is also part of the country’s second-largest poultry integrator.

Its brands include Chooks-to-Go, Uling Roasters, Bounty Fresh, and Adobo Connection.

Through its pioneering Zero Antibiotics Chicken program, BAVI leads the local poultry industry in antibiotic stewardship in pursuit of a healthier Philippines.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Kaspersky: Companies should commit to employees’ wellbeing to boost cybersecurity during pandemic

Team Orange 0 comments
Regardless of a company’s product or service, nothing comes close to employees as the organization’s most valuable asset in bringing in revenue. In the same breath, it’s also the employees…

Globe E-skwela highlights the right mindset and marketing strategy for distance learning

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Recognizing the challenges as the country shifts to distance learning, Globe myBusiness focused its 9th E-skwela webinar episode on preparations and transitions that parents, educators, and learning institutions can adapt…

Get in the mood for a party and turn up the volume with AIRPORTS latest single “Party All The Time”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
AIRPORTS is Australian DIY pop artist Aaron Lee. After taking on two life threatening illnesses and the ups and downs of being a full time creative, AIRPORTS is an avid…

Welcome the BER Months with Araneta City Assist’s 9.9 FREE DELIVERY treat

Team Orange 0 comments Events
To kick off the Yuletide season, Araneta City offers an early Christmas gift through a one-day FREE DELIVERY promo this September for all online purchases at the City of Firsts!…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone