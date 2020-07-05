Manulife Philippines and Dr. Vicki Belo team up to share self-care advice for Filipinos

Manulife Philippines held a free wellness webinar led by celebrated dermatologist Dr. Vicki Belo, President and Medical Director of the Belo Medical Group, to share self-care advice with Filipinos, as they face the uncertainties brought about by COVID-19.

“We want to help Filipinos learn how they can take care of themselves during these challenging times, when we have heightened fears and worries because of the pandemic. We believe self-care is not a selfish indulgence, but an investment in one’s self. When we, as individuals, are healthy and happy, we are better able to support one another with our struggles, and offer the best of us, rather than what’s left of us,” said Melissa Henson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Manulife Philippines.

At the webinar titled Beauty Behind Closed Doors: Self-Care During Quarantine, Dr. Belo shared self-care advice grounded on four principles:

Balance: as more companies embrace remote working to keep their people safe, many struggle with the blurring lines between the office and home. Dr. Belo shared ideas on how one can find work-life balance by setting a specific work area and work schedule, dressing up even at home, and protecting one’s mental health by doing projects that will make you happy and journaling your progress. She also mentioned taking care of your skin even while indoors. Screen time can be just as harsh as sunlight and can cause hyper pigmentation and premature aging.

Eating and Exercise: aside from sharing the benefits of regular movement, cardiovascular exercises for increased lung capacity, and a balanced diet in toning and strengthening the body, Dr. Belo also noted how these can help boost one’s immunity and manage stress and anxiety amidst the pandemic. She also mentioned “Face Gym,” a form of exercise specifically for the face and neck, and the importance of staying hydrated, getting plenty of sleep, and avoiding alcohol and drugs.

Learning: Dr. Belo also discussed the importance of exercising the mind. She believes that it is good to stay informed but not overwhelmed, and to seek reliable information from trusted sources only. While physical distancing is necessary, Dr. Belo reminded people to minimize the feeling of isolation by fostering deeper emotional closeness with loved ones.

Offering gratitude: Dr. Belo encourages embracing an attitude of gratitude, as it has been cited as an important pillar of psychological wellbeing that also manifests in stronger physical health.

This is only the latest of Manulife Philippines’ series of free webinars. To know more about future webinars and topics, follow Manulife’s Facebook page.