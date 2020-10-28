Marco Polo Ortigas Manila receives FIRST Diversey Clean and Ready Certification in Asia

0 comment

Resident Manager Joy Barleta (center) shares the Diversey Clean and Ready certification with Hotel team

As part of its responsibility to uphold the highest standards of health and safety, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila was recently awarded the first Clean and Ready stamp in Asia by renowned hygiene company Diversey under its Shield Program. The distinction comes after an extensive validation process that reviewed the Hotel’s processes, tools, and personnel training as the tourism industry responds to calls for transparency in cleaning and disinfection methods to protect against illnesses like the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Diversey’s Shield Program allows organisations to build the confidence of their customers, partners and guests, by clearly communicating their cleaning policies and standards. The Program includes a thorough review of a company’s safety protocols and procedures related to global best practices in sanitation and disinfection. Marco Polo Ortigas Manila received the highest standards upon completion of the validation process with the Diversey Philippines team, reinforcing the Hotel’s requirements for enhanced cleanliness and disinfection.

Diversey’s SHIELD Program reviews and validates organisations based on global sanitation practices

Receiving the first Clean and Ready stamp in Asia is an immense honour for our team at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila,” said Resident Manager Pamela Joy Barleta. “These times call on organisations to embrace transparency in communicating what we do to keep our guests, partners and Associates safe. Being validated by a global leader like Diversey allows us at the Hotel to continue building the confidence of our guests that our establishment is safe for them to visit and dine in,” she added.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Gardenia Philippines taps into the community spirit once again with the “Laging Kasama” free virtual concert

Team Orange 0 comments
The idea of Bayanihan is something that is deeply embedded in our culture. Regardless of how little or how much we have, it is wired in our DNA to always…

Smart launches GIGA K-Video with Park Seo Jun as endorser

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) launches the new GIGA K-Video data pack with Korean superstar Park Seo Jun as endorser. Smart GIGA K-Video is the first-ever prepaid data…

Change the way you soda with Sunkist Freshie

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
No such thing as “good soda?” Think again. You can now enjoy the fizz and flavor of soda without the guilt. Introducing Sunkist Freshie—a refreshing, caffeine-free carbonated drink with essential…

realme Philippines, Anytime Fitness want you to stay safe and fit

Team Orange 0 comments Health
As a young video content creator and influencer, Ry Velasco makes sure she remains healthy, fit and safe while adhering to protocols implemented amid the community quarantines. “I am taking…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone