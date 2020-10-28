Marco Polo Ortigas Manila receives FIRST Diversey Clean and Ready Certification in Asia

As part of its responsibility to uphold the highest standards of health and safety, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila was recently awarded the first Clean and Ready stamp in Asia by renowned hygiene company Diversey under its Shield Program. The distinction comes after an extensive validation process that reviewed the Hotel’s processes, tools, and personnel training as the tourism industry responds to calls for transparency in cleaning and disinfection methods to protect against illnesses like the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Diversey’s Shield Program allows organisations to build the confidence of their customers, partners and guests, by clearly communicating their cleaning policies and standards. The Program includes a thorough review of a company’s safety protocols and procedures related to global best practices in sanitation and disinfection. Marco Polo Ortigas Manila received the highest standards upon completion of the validation process with the Diversey Philippines team, reinforcing the Hotel’s requirements for enhanced cleanliness and disinfection.

“Receiving the first Clean and Ready stamp in Asia is an immense honour for our team at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila,” said Resident Manager Pamela Joy Barleta. “These times call on organisations to embrace transparency in communicating what we do to keep our guests, partners and Associates safe. Being validated by a global leader like Diversey allows us at the Hotel to continue building the confidence of our guests that our establishment is safe for them to visit and dine in,” she added.