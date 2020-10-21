Max’s Group crossover deals and more this October

We’re down to the last quarter of the year, and your beloved brands from Max’s Group continues to build anticipation for the yuletide festivities with its new bang-for-the-buck October promos.

Get bundled up with this crossover deal from Max’s

Get the best-tasting fried chicken in one delicious, mouthwatering bundle with the Ultimate Chicken Crossover from Max’s, Pancake House, and Yellow Cab. For a minimum of P1,378, the bundle includes 3 pcs. of Max’s Sarap-To-The-BonesÒ Chicken Leg Quarter, 6 pcs. of Pancake House’s Classic Pan ChickenÒ, and 10 pcs. of Yellow Cab’s savory, lip-smacking Chicken Wings. The Ultimate Chicken Crossover also comes with a free condiment trio from NutriAsia that includes your iconic combination of banana ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce, and a free half dozen Original GlazedÒ Doughnuts from Krispy Kreme. This bundle is available from October 16 to November 22 in select Metro Manila branches.

Exciting holiday binging awaits with these new Yellow Cab offerings

Calling all sandwich and burger lovers: your favorite Patty Melt now comes in pizza form! Stuff yourself with Yellow Cab’s latest Patty Melt Edge-to-Edge PizzaÔ that starts at P399. It’s packed with flavorful burger patties with a bit of heat, smothered with gooey melted cheese, and all topped with juicy tomatoes and sweetened onions.

Take-outs just became more exciting as Yellow Cab also introduces its Take-Out Exclusive! Get a free regular Chicken Alfredo for a minimum spend of P749 for Curbside® pick-up, drive-thru, and take-out transactions. This is available until December 31, 2020 in all Yellow Cab stores.

‘Tis the season to feel good again with Pancake House

Fried chicken and doughnuts in one bundle? It’s a crossover we’ve all been looking forward to! Pancake House whipped up a feel-good bundle with Krispy Kreme to bring you a Classic Meets Original experience. Buy a box of 5 pcs. of Pancake House’s Classic Pan ChickenÒ for only P499 and get a free Krispy Kreme box of 6 pcs. Original GlazedÒ Doughnuts voucher.

Feel-good moments are best when shared, that’s why your all-time favorite Choose Any 2 for P399 is back for the holidays. Mix and match your go-to Pancake House Fish Fillet in Creamy Tomato Pasta, 1 pc. Classic Pan ChickenÒ & Spaghetti with Garlic Bread or Golden-Brown Waffle, Mushroom Omelette, Pan Grilled Pork Belly, and Chicken Parmigiana with Herbed Pasta or Rice.

An OG holiday with Krispy Kreme

Let your originality fly with Krispy Kreme’s latest collaboration with local streetwear brand Royalty. Available starting October 19, get the Royalty x Krispy Kreme Letterman Varsity Jacket for P2,600 or Fanny Pack for P720 in Classic Denim and Deep Blue & Red. Every purchase comes with a Royalty x Krispy Kreme face mask!

It’s time for another Pinoy handa with Dencio’s

A Pinoy handaan isn’t complete without your sizzling Krispy Sisig. Dencio’s, together with Max’s, offers you the best of both worlds with its Sisig Party Promo! Launching on October 19, get Max’s Chicken Sisig and Dencio’s Krispy Sisig for a sulit price starting at P488. You can also even add Dencio’s Bangus Sisig!

Have a Japanese-inspired feast from Teriyaki Boy

As the yuletide season approaches, familiar Japanese favorites are now more accessible with Teriyaki Boy’s Holiday Go-To Rice Bowls! Starting at P159, each meal is an ode to classic Japanese flavors with your choices of Teriyaki Boy Chicken or Chicken Misodon, Chicken Oyakodon, and Beef Gyudon bowls.

Teriyaki Boy also introduces its new bundle in tandem with Krispy Kreme: the newest Original best Sellers Bundle! From October 10 to November 10, your order of Teriyaki Boy Chicken and Tonkatsu with 4 servings of Gohan will come with a Krispy Kreme box of 6 Original GlazedÒ Doughnuts for only P699.

Feel the warmth of good food with family friends with Sizzlin’ Steak

Seasoned with warmth this holiday season, get Sizzlin’ Steak’s Holiday Beef which includes your best-selling Beef Belly Strips and Burger Steak with vegetables and Mexican corn on the side served with 2 plain rice for only P499.

Sizzlin’ Steak also introduces latest Perfect Combo Promo with Teriyaki Boy for only P299 which features your classic Sizzlin’ Beef Strips and Teriyaki Chicken Rice.