Maymay Entrata pays homage to ABS-CBN in new single “I Love You 22”

Maymay Entrata gives a timely and touching tribute to her home network ABS-CBN through her newly dropped single “I Love You 2,” released under Star POP.

The heartfelt acoustic track highlights Maymay’s pristine vocals as she takes listeners on a nostalgic journey of remembering some of ABS-CBN’s most memorable shows and well-loved characters through the song’s lyrics.

Its title “I Love You 2” is a play on the phrase “I love you too,” which translates to professing love for ABS-CBN, known and referred to by many viewers as “channel 2.”

“I Love You 2” was composed by Joven Tan, arranged by Tommy Katigbak and Trisha Denise, produced by Star POP head Rox Santos, and executive produced by ABS-CBN Music’s head Roxy Liquigan.

Maymay’s last release was 2019’s “Kakayanin Kaya” from her sophomore album “#M0806.” The music video of the song, which also starred her loveteam partner Edward Barber, recently reached 10 million views on YouTube. The two also headlined their first major concert “M.E. and U” September last year.

Listen as Maymay sings an ode to ABS-CBN in “I Love You 2,” out now on digital platforms.