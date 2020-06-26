Maymay Entrata pays homage to ABS-CBN in new single “I Love You 22”

0 comment

Maymay Entrata gives a timely and touching tribute to her home network ABS-CBN through her newly dropped single “I Love You 2,” released under Star POP.

The heartfelt acoustic track highlights Maymay’s pristine vocals as she takes listeners on a nostalgic journey of remembering some of ABS-CBN’s most memorable shows and well-loved characters through the song’s lyrics.

Its title “I Love You 2” is a play on the phrase “I love you too,” which translates to professing love for ABS-CBN, known and referred to by many viewers as “channel 2.”

I Love You 2” was composed by Joven Tan, arranged by Tommy Katigbak and Trisha Denise, produced by Star POP head Rox Santos, and executive produced by ABS-CBN Music’s head Roxy Liquigan.

Maymay’s last release was 2019’s “Kakayanin Kaya” from her sophomore album “#M0806.” The music video of the song, which also starred her loveteam partner Edward Barber, recently reached 10 million views on YouTube. The two also headlined their first major concert “M.E. and U” September last year.

Listen as Maymay sings an ode to ABS-CBN in “I Love You 2,” out now on digital platforms.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Shop to give hope to our Filipino youth this July 1

Team Orange 0 comments
The current crisis has presented unprecedented challenges for the entire world, with countless establishments such as schools halting operations in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. According…

Keep your stories going with 16 GB from Smart Giga Stories 99

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Even though many of us have to stay home to protect ourselves from the pandemic, it doesn’t mean that we can’t establish meaningful connections anymore. Thanks to mobile internet and…

AirAsia delivers Same Day Credits

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
AirAsia guests can now secure their credit with the airline easier and faster, with their credits now redeemed on the same day the request is made. The latest move is…

“2gether’s” Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin holds free, live interview with Filipino fans on Friday

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Get up close and personal with Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin, the stars of the popular Thai series “2gether,” as they address questions from Filipino fans and media in their…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone