McDonald’s elevates commitment to quality, safety and cleanliness to welcome back dine-in customers

As the country continues to follow quarantine guidelines and people continue to adapt to new behaviors, McDonald’s Philippines has been taking strides in ensuring the safety of their customers, while prioritizing the health and safety of their employees.

With the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) eyeing resumption of dine-in for more restaurants by June 15, McDonald’s has elevated its standards and measures for people safety, sanitation and cleanliness for its customers and employees, as well as for food safety.

“Quality, service, value and cleanliness have always been integral parts of McDonald’s culture. These have guided us throughout the years of providing delicious food and feel good moments for Filipino communities. Now that we welcome everyone back to our stores for dine-in, we make sure to leverage this constant commitment as we elevate and strengthen our existing measures for the uncompromised safety of our people and our customers,” says Kenneth S. Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s Philippines.

Keeping employees safe so customers stay safe

For McDonald’s, customer satisfaction and safety begins with guaranteeing that their employees’ safety is prioritized. Since the quarantine period, not only has the company raised the standards for food safety, service and cleanliness, McDonald’s has also taken extra steps in supporting their employees’ health and safety.

To ensure that they are fit to work, store crew are required to regularly submit a health declaration form and a fit to work clearance if they experienced any sickness, whether or not related to the virus. Daily health checks are conducted, as well as temperature checks before and after their shift.

The company also provides a face mask or face shield, hand gloves and a care kit for the use of its employees. This kit includes vitamins, face mask and sanitizers.

McDonald’s is also evolving operations with the aim of protecting the people that work in its stores. This includes more frequent handwashing and physical distancing in all areas of the store, including the kitchen area, and the crew and manager’s room.

“It is important for us to ensure the safety and health of our employees so they keep customers safe and continue to deliver quality service to our customers,” says Yang.

The dine-in benchmark for the new normal

Customers of McDonald’s can expect noticeable changes in the dine-in experience. For all of its stores, the company has built on its protocols on safety and overall sanitation, and has adopted enhancements that would allow for physical distancing.

Prior to entering the store, several safety measures will be conducted by McDonald’s. A “No Mask, No Entry” policy will be implemented to keep everyone safe in the restaurant. Temperature check, hand sanitation, and footwear disinfection will be done. A one-door policy will also be implemented to manage the flow and movement of consumers, and to comply with the guidelines of DTI on the number of customers allowed in-stores.

Upon entering, customers will immediately see the in-store safety enhancements. Each restaurant will have floor markers to serve as guides on physical distancing, counter shields are placed on every counter, and table shields are placed on dining tables. Table markers are also placed to guide customers on distancing measures. Self-order kiosks are sanitized after every use. Hand sanitizers are available in every SOK area and the front counter.

McDonald’s also ensures that customers are properly guided as they experience the new normal for dine-in. To do this, a dedicated Safety Manager is assigned in every store. They are in charge of making sure customers comply with new policies and protocols that are implemented for everyone’s safety.

Dine-in customers may also expect McDonald’s crew to encourage frequent sanitation and disinfecting practices. As an additional measure, a Safety Manager, Guest Experience Leader (GEL) or crew will be offering sanitizers to the customers in-store every 30 minutes.

Cashless payment options are available and highly encouraged. Cash payments will still be allowed, but there will be a tray provision where the payment must be placed, to stay faithful to the no touch policy.

To ensure physical distancing is followed in the store, McDonald’s is also avoiding the crowding of customers at counters. As such, table service will be followed in every store, where the crew will bring the food to the dine-in customers’ table. For take-out orders, there will be a dedicated waiting area that is separate from the dine-in area.

The new guidelines and policies of McDonald’s were witnessed by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) led by Secretary Ramon Lopez for which he remarked, “we are happy with the preparation of McDonald’s. We appreciate the preventive measures for customers and even for their employees.”