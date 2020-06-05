McDonald’s shares enhanced safety protocols with DTI

0 comment

From left: McDonald’s Assistant Vice President for Operations Rommel Ong, DTI Undersecretary for Consumer Protection Group Ruth Castelo, McDonald’s President and CEO Kenneth Yang, Chairman of House Committee on Trade and Industry Congressman Wes Gatchalian, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez, National Task Force against Covid-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., and SM Supermalls President Steven Tan

As the country continue to fight to flatten the curve, safety and sanitation remain to be the top concerns of Filipinos. Understanding the sentiment of consumers, McDonald’s Philippines has further reinforced their commitment to quality, safety and cleanliness.

At a visit by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) led by Secretary Ramon Lopez, National Task Force against Covid-19 Chief Implemente Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., and Chairman of House Committee on Trade and Industry Congressman Wes Gatchalian, McDonald’s showed that it is ready for dine-in with its safety protocols for employees and customers in place.

McDonald’s has always been strict and committed when it comes to quality, safety and cleanliness. This has always been part of our DNA.  We have global standards and protocols when it comes to food safety and quality from sourcing to serving, sanitation of our stores, and most importantly, safety of people—our own employees, and customers. As we face the new normal, we assure everyone that it is safe to enjoy your favorite World Famous Fries or Best Tasting Chicken McDo either dine-in or through McDelivery, Drive-Thru, Take Out and even pick up option,” says Kenneth S. Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s Philippines.

We are happy with the preparation of McDonald’s. We appreciate the preventive measures for customers and even for their employees.” DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

Even prior to the announcement of the enhanced community quarantine, McDonald’s Philippines has already introduced a couple of precautionary measures such as its No-Touch McDelivery and Drive-Thru, more frequent handwashing and temperature check for its employees, use of facial masks and gloves by all restaurant personnel and availability of sanitizers for customers, among others.

Setting the benchmark for quality, safety and cleanliness for QSR

As the quarantine eases with safety as an expectation from consumers, McDonald’s shares their protocols for dine-in and for other ordering channels such as McDelivery and Drive-Thru.

Employee safety first. Protecting People has been a guiding principle for McDonald’s. In order to ensure that every person in every store is safe, the company has set the following measures aside from the safety minimums of wearing a facial mask, temperature check and frequent handwashing:

  • Daily health check before shift
  • Additional safety PPE such as hand gloves
  • Physical distancing in all areas of the store as well as the kitchen area, and crew and manager’s room
  • Care kits for restaurant teams with vitamins, face mask and sanitizers for personal use

A safe dine-in customer experience. The company has set new policies and made store adjustments to assure its customers. These are:

  • No mask, no entry
  • One door policy
  • Managed entry of customers
  • Temperature check for customers
  • Hand sanitation and footwear disinfection for customers
  • Protective acrylic shields installed in counters and dining area
  • Cashless payment options available
  • Tray provision for cash payment
  • Table service: crew will serve orders to their customers on their tables to avoid crowding in the claiming area
  • Take out Waiting Area: dedicated waiting area for take out orders, separate from dine-in area
  • Availability of hand sanitizers for customers
  • Physical Distancing in all areas including hand sink area and restrooms
  • More frequent sanitation of highly-touched surfaces

No-touch policy measures will continue to be observed for Drive-Thru and McDeliveryPlayplaces will be closed and common customer areas like water dispensers, gravy refill and reusable utensils will be disallowed for everyone’s safety.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

GCash and Lazada enable Makatizens to do more online groceries

Team Orange 0 comments
The City Government of Makati under the leadership of Mayor Abby Binay has already disbursed Php 5,000 cash assistance to at least 100,000 qualified beneficiaries of Makatizen Economic Relief Program…

UNIQLO Set to Open its Online Store in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Japanese global apparel retailer, UNIQLO, is set to launch its E-commerce platform to the local market in the second half of 2020, to be available both in the UNIQLO website…

AirAsia returns to the skies with fares from as low as P538

Team Orange 0 comments Health
AirAsia is once again offering its famous low fares as it gradually resumes services in the Philippines beginning 5 June following the Philippine government’s directive of easing community quarantine restrictions…

Netflix announces casting of Ji Jin-hee, Lee Jae-wook, Hong Seung-hee in the new Korean original series “Move to Heaven”

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Netflix has confirmed the casting of Ji Jin-hee, Lee Jae-wook and Hong Seung-hee for its new Korean original series Move to Heaven, which stars Lee Je-hoon and Tang Jun-sang as…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone