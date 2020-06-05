McDonald’s shares enhanced safety protocols with DTI

As the country continue to fight to flatten the curve, safety and sanitation remain to be the top concerns of Filipinos. Understanding the sentiment of consumers, McDonald’s Philippines has further reinforced their commitment to quality, safety and cleanliness.

At a visit by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) led by Secretary Ramon Lopez, National Task Force against Covid-19 Chief Implemente Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., and Chairman of House Committee on Trade and Industry Congressman Wes Gatchalian, McDonald’s showed that it is ready for dine-in with its safety protocols for employees and customers in place.

“McDonald’s has always been strict and committed when it comes to quality, safety and cleanliness. This has always been part of our DNA. We have global standards and protocols when it comes to food safety and quality from sourcing to serving, sanitation of our stores, and most importantly, safety of people—our own employees, and customers. As we face the new normal, we assure everyone that it is safe to enjoy your favorite World Famous Fries or Best Tasting Chicken McDo either dine-in or through McDelivery, Drive-Thru, Take Out and even pick up option,” says Kenneth S. Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s Philippines.

“We are happy with the preparation of McDonald’s. We appreciate the preventive measures for customers and even for their employees.” DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

Even prior to the announcement of the enhanced community quarantine, McDonald’s Philippines has already introduced a couple of precautionary measures such as its No-Touch McDelivery and Drive-Thru, more frequent handwashing and temperature check for its employees, use of facial masks and gloves by all restaurant personnel and availability of sanitizers for customers, among others.

Setting the benchmark for quality, safety and cleanliness for QSR

As the quarantine eases with safety as an expectation from consumers, McDonald’s shares their protocols for dine-in and for other ordering channels such as McDelivery and Drive-Thru.

Employee safety first. Protecting People has been a guiding principle for McDonald’s. In order to ensure that every person in every store is safe, the company has set the following measures aside from the safety minimums of wearing a facial mask, temperature check and frequent handwashing:

Daily health check before shift

Additional safety PPE such as hand gloves

Physical distancing in all areas of the store as well as the kitchen area, and crew and manager’s room

Care kits for restaurant teams with vitamins, face mask and sanitizers for personal use

A safe dine-in customer experience. The company has set new policies and made store adjustments to assure its customers. These are:

No mask, no entry

One door policy

Managed entry of customers

Temperature check for customers

Hand sanitation and footwear disinfection for customers

Protective acrylic shields installed in counters and dining area

Cashless payment options available

Tray provision for cash payment

Table service: crew will serve orders to their customers on their tables to avoid crowding in the claiming area

Take out Waiting Area: dedicated waiting area for take out orders, separate from dine-in area

Availability of hand sanitizers for customers

Physical Distancing in all areas including hand sink area and restrooms

More frequent sanitation of highly-touched surfaces

No-touch policy measures will continue to be observed for Drive-Thru and McDelivery. Playplaces will be closed and common customer areas like water dispensers, gravy refill and reusable utensils will be disallowed for everyone’s safety.