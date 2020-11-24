Mega Global celebrates the 2nd National Sardines Day in the Philippines with Mega Bigay Sustansya sa Pasko launch and Mega Manufacturing Plant groundbreaking

There is no doubt that sardines is a Filipino staple that has graced millions of dining tables for decades. It is affordable, delicious and it’s good for the body as it’s packed with calcium, omega-3 and vitamin D. Leading sardine company Mega Global Corporation highlights the importance of the humble sardines through its National Sardines Day celebration which started in 2019. In its second year, Mega Global commemorates this day by launching the nationwide Mega Bigay Sustansya sa Pasko Program.

Driven by a culture of malasakit, Mega Global has always strived to uplift the Filipino community by providing only the best products to their consumers and contributing to nation-building efforts. Led by the Mega Tiu Lim Foundation, Mega Global’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, the company has been giving back to the people and helping those that need it most through various initiatives and programs. This year alone, Mega Global has been taking part in different COVID-19 and disaster relief donation drives in partnership with LGUs, hospitals and other private organizations and has been consistently providing meals to frontliners and underprivileged communities.

Recognizing that malasakit is needed now more than ever, Mega Global decided to celebrate the 2nd National Sardines Day by launching the Mega Bigay Sustansya sa Pasko CSR program that aims to feed 100,000 nutritious meals to Filipino families and communities all over the country, and building their Mega Manufacturing Plant to help drive economic growth and create over 1,000 jobs.

“The culture of malasakit is deeply embedded in our company, and it is second nature for us to step in when and where we can,” says William Tiu Lim. “That’s why we wanted this year’s National Sardines Day to be more meaningful by scaling up our CSR program to reach more Filipinos and breaking ground on our newest manufacturing plant which will be fully operational by February 2022.”

Mega Global invested over PHP 1 billion to build its second manufacturing plant in order to meet the growing demand for its canned goods both in Luzon and abroad and to help boost the nation’s economy amidst the pandemic. Located in Sto. Tomas Batangas, this state-of-the-art, multi-line food manufacturing facility will implement Mega Global’s meticulous and sustainable practices in all its operations and will run on energy-efficient light source to minimize its carbon footprint.

Improving Everyday Lives

As a company that not only provides Mega Sardines but other well-loved products like Mega Tuna, Mega Creations and Mega Prime, Mega Global has always been focused on health and nutrition.

With every product it makes, they hope to provide the Filipino people with food that not only tastes good, but is also able to provide them with the nutrients they need everyday.

The Mega Bigay Sustansya sa Pasko Program is another step towards Mega Global’s goal of improving the health and nutrition of their fellow Filipinos. Led by their Mega Tiu Lim Foundation in partnership with Reach Out Feed Philippines (ROFP) and Nutrition Center of the Philippines (NCP), this initiative is a 30-day meal planning and distribution program that aims to feed over 100,000 Filipino families nationwide before the year ends. Seeing how their Covid-19 response program last April was able to positively impact the lives of those they served, the company wanted to extend this to more communities in need and to make the holiday season special for everyone despite the pandemic.

Mega Pasko sa Puso ng Pilipino

For Mega Global, National Sardines Day has gone beyond simply appreciating sardines and its importance in our pantry and on our tables. National Sardines Day has become a way for them to continue their mission in uplifting the lives of the Filipinos and at the same time, pushing for the importance of proper nutrition for everyone.

That is why Mega Global is inviting everyone to join the culmination of the 2nd National Sardines Day on November 24. They will be hosting an online celebration on their Facebook page so that everyone can celebrate and share their love for sardines together. Leading the event is Mega Sardines’ brand ambassador Piolo Pascual together with key personalities and influencers, who will talk about the importance of nutrition in the family and their love for this Filipino food staple. Everyone is welcome to join the fun!

An Invitation to Help

Mega Global is also encouraging Filipinos to take part in this year’s Mega Bigay Sustansya sa Pasko Program. Through the participation of its consumers, Mega Global will be able to reach more people and to impact more lives. For every purchase of any National Sardines Day Bundle in the Mega Online Store, Official Mega Global Stores in Shopee and Lazada, 100 pesos will be donated to the ROFP beneficiaries.

“We will always work hard to improve the lives of Filipinos, whether it’s through providing quality and nutritious canned goods, providing jobs, or through the company’s CSR initiatives. We believe that if we all work together, whether you’re working inside the company or just a regular consumer, we will be able to make a difference in the lives of those around us,” shares Tiu Lim.