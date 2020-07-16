Meghan Trainor releases Treat Myself Deluxe today; Reveals brand new song “Make You Dance” out now!

0 comment

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Meghan Trainor unveils Treat Myself Deluxe via Epic Records released today, July 17, 2020.

She expands her acclaimed third full-length offering, Treat Myself, with three brand new songs and unreleased alternate recordings of two fan favorites, presenting the definitive edition of the record.

Among the new tunes, she shares the new track “Make You Dance”. The track begins with a sparse harmony before strutting along on a funk-y, disco-fied bass line. As the bass thumps, she assures, “I dropped this shit to make you, make you…dance.” That’s the immediate outcome too. Ultimately, she serves up another sassy, spirited, and soaring anthem.

Additionally, Meghan uncovers the accompanying lyric video for “Make You Dance.”

Following its arrival in January, Treat Myself surpassed half-a-billion plays so far, generating nearly 450 million cumulative streams and counting to date. Moreover, video views exceeded 170 million-plus. Upon release, Forbes dubbed it, “a spectacular showcase of Trainor’s talent, lyricism and overall range,” and Idolator just named Treat Myself one of the best pop albums of 2020 so far, declaring that “this is one of those projects that is destined to attain cult status in years to come.”

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

realme reveals new 125W UltraDART Flash Charging technology

Team Orange 0 comments
realme, the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, has officially launched its 125W UltraDART Flash Charging Technology, making it one of the first smartphone brands in the world to introduce ultra-fast…

Julie Anne San Jose, Gloc-9 brings hope in new #1 collab track “Bahaghari”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
After the release of her Tiktok viral hit “Better,” Julie Anne San Jose returns with another #1 track, “Bahaghari” featuring non-other than OPM Rap Icon Gloc-9. Julie and Gloc-9 return…

Ginebra San Miguel unites hundreds of thousands for freedom, frontliners and the Filipino Spirit with its first Ginumanfest live online concert

Team Orange 0 comments Arts & Cratfs
Every year, tens of thousands of people in various parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao gather to witness Ginebra San Miguel’s Ginumanfests – local live music festivals showcasing local talent…

Landers Superstore ties up with ABS-CBN Foundation to help families affected by quarantine

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Want to enjoy the best deals from the fastest growing membership shopping establishment and do a good deed at the same time? Landers Superstore has signed a tie-up agreement with…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone