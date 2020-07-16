Meghan Trainor releases Treat Myself Deluxe today; Reveals brand new song “Make You Dance” out now!

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Meghan Trainor unveils Treat Myself Deluxe via Epic Records released today, July 17, 2020.

She expands her acclaimed third full-length offering, Treat Myself, with three brand new songs and unreleased alternate recordings of two fan favorites, presenting the definitive edition of the record.

Among the new tunes, she shares the new track “Make You Dance”. The track begins with a sparse harmony before strutting along on a funk-y, disco-fied bass line. As the bass thumps, she assures, “I dropped this shit to make you, make you…dance.” That’s the immediate outcome too. Ultimately, she serves up another sassy, spirited, and soaring anthem.

Additionally, Meghan uncovers the accompanying lyric video for “Make You Dance.”

Following its arrival in January, Treat Myself surpassed half-a-billion plays so far, generating nearly 450 million cumulative streams and counting to date. Moreover, video views exceeded 170 million-plus. Upon release, Forbes dubbed it, “a spectacular showcase of Trainor’s talent, lyricism and overall range,” and Idolator just named Treat Myself one of the best pop albums of 2020 so far, declaring that “this is one of those projects that is destined to attain cult status in years to come.”