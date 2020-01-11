Meralco rates down to start off 2020

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced a Php 0.41 per kilowatt hour (kWh) reduction in power rates to welcome the new year.

The downward adjustment this month equates to PhP 82 in total savings for a typical household consuming 200 kWh.

Notably, this month’s overall rate is significantly lower than that of January 2019. Meralco Public Information Office Head Joe Zaldarriaga (in photo) explained that the overall rate reduction is primarily due to the cost reduction of power from Meralco’s Power Supply Agreements (PSAs).