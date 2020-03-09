Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Julia Barretto, Janine Gutierrez score spots in the top 50 Metro Most Stylish 2020 list

0 comment

Metro Most Stylish, the annual best dressed list of the Metro brand, celebrates fashion in the country through the recognition of Filipinas who are admired for their style.

Now on its third year of illustrating the transformative power of personal style, Metro has included many accomplished and empowered women on their 2020 list, with this year’s roster led by cancer-warrior Mikka Padua.

Mikka, a wife and mother, is the epitome of a courageous woman, battling breast cancer for more than a year now since her diagnosis in December 2018. She also founded an online retail site offering a collection of clothing and lifestyle items that she sourced from foreign countries like Mexico and Bali herself.

Meanwhile, claiming the second spot is Marga Nograles, a social entrepreneur who established a clothing line that started as a way to provide sustainable livelihood for a struggling T’Boli weaver and her daughter, but has since grown into a representation of modern Mindanao and Marga’s passion to support indigenous tribes and local women’s groups.

Also included in this year’s top 10 are actresses Iza Calzado and Sarah Lahbati, inarguably for their exquisite sense of style that translates to their empowering outfits.

Completing the top 10 are School of Fashion and the Arts (SoFA) director Amina Aranaz-Alunan, fashion designer Rosanna Ocampo-Rodriguez, construction entrepreneur Charmaine Lagman, ‘advanced style’ fashion wonder Tessie Singson, fashion blogger Camille Co, and lifestyle reporter Marie Lozano.

Young actresses Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Maja Salvador, Julia Barretto, and Janine Gutierrez also made it to the top 50.

Ranked by fashion authorities, Metro Most Stylish is a rundown of women with exceptional style, on top of being accomplished in their individual undertakings.

Check out the full list of Metro Most Stylish and other exclusive features on this year’s best dressed on Metro.Style.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

USAID and PBEd Partner with McDonald’s Philippines to Offer Work-Based Training Positions for 5,000 Youth

Team Orange 0 comments
YouthWorks PH, a youth employment project implemented by the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), signed a memorandum of understanding…

Netflix and UN Women launch special collection curated by 55 groundbreaking women in entertainment

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Netflix and UN Women recently launched “Because She Watched” – a special Netflix collection of series, documentaries, and films to celebrate International Women’s Day. The collection, which will be available…

QR enables payment convenience

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
In today’s digital age, young consumers are steadily adopting the use of QR codes in banking transactions and as a payment option for the simplicity and convenience they offer. Compared…

Roxanne Barcelo caught in love triangle between a man and a woman in iWant’s “FLUID”

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Roxanne Barcelo defies the societal boundaries of love and comes to terms with her sexuality as she is forced to choose between an ex-boyfriend and a confident lesbian woman in…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone