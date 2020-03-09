Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Julia Barretto, Janine Gutierrez score spots in the top 50 Metro Most Stylish 2020 list

Metro Most Stylish, the annual best dressed list of the Metro brand, celebrates fashion in the country through the recognition of Filipinas who are admired for their style.

Now on its third year of illustrating the transformative power of personal style, Metro has included many accomplished and empowered women on their 2020 list, with this year’s roster led by cancer-warrior Mikka Padua.

Mikka, a wife and mother, is the epitome of a courageous woman, battling breast cancer for more than a year now since her diagnosis in December 2018. She also founded an online retail site offering a collection of clothing and lifestyle items that she sourced from foreign countries like Mexico and Bali herself.

Meanwhile, claiming the second spot is Marga Nograles, a social entrepreneur who established a clothing line that started as a way to provide sustainable livelihood for a struggling T’Boli weaver and her daughter, but has since grown into a representation of modern Mindanao and Marga’s passion to support indigenous tribes and local women’s groups.

Also included in this year’s top 10 are actresses Iza Calzado and Sarah Lahbati, inarguably for their exquisite sense of style that translates to their empowering outfits.

Completing the top 10 are School of Fashion and the Arts (SoFA) director Amina Aranaz-Alunan, fashion designer Rosanna Ocampo-Rodriguez, construction entrepreneur Charmaine Lagman, ‘advanced style’ fashion wonder Tessie Singson, fashion blogger Camille Co, and lifestyle reporter Marie Lozano.

Young actresses Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Maja Salvador, Julia Barretto, and Janine Gutierrez also made it to the top 50.

Ranked by fashion authorities, Metro Most Stylish is a rundown of women with exceptional style, on top of being accomplished in their individual undertakings.

Check out the full list of Metro Most Stylish and other exclusive features on this year’s best dressed on Metro.Style.