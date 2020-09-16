Midas Hotel embraces the new normal

In line with the guidelines set by the national government and the Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DOT), Midas Hotel and Casino stepped up its safety and security measures for guests and employees who will be staying in at the hotel amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the years, we have dedicated ourselves to providing our guests a safe, luxurious and enjoyable stay. Times have changed and given this challenging situation that we are facing, it is of utmost importance to stay true to our commitment of giving them a more secured environment,” Midas Hotel and Casino General Manager Lily Santos-Adrid said.

Should the guest choose to call for pick-up at the airport, the hotel’s service is ready for pick-up and drop off, complete with protective plastic partitions separating the driver from the passenger. Constant sanitation of the vehicles is made after every use to ensure the guest’s safety.

Upon arrival at the hotel, the guest will have to undergo thermal scanning and footwear sanitation through a footbath mat. A hand sanitizer at the hotel entrance is also available for the guest to use. All entry points at the hotel will have the same protocols to people coming in and out of the hotel, including hotel employees. A mandatory health declaration checklist is handed out to the guest to fill out, for safety precautions.

As the guest goes to the front desk to check-in, the hotel’s front office staff, equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face mask and gloves, accommodates the guest during check-in and payment. The guest can transact with the front desk associate between an acrylic divider that provides a layer of protection.

Floor markers reminding guests to observe social distancing are placed on the floors across the property as safety reminders. The guest’s luggage and other belongings are also sanitized using disinfectants before being delivered to the guest’s room. Outside the elevator are floor signs reminding guests to observe social distancing. Elevators are cleaned and sanitized frequently to ensure safety of guests.

While inside the guest room, in-room food orders are encouraged at all times to promote the safety of the guests and employees. Food are delivered and placed at the door for a no-contact transaction between the guest and the hotel staff. Once the guest checked out, PPE-equipped housekeeping staff disinfects the area to ensure the cleanliness and safety of the next occupying guest. All staff assigned to clean the hotel rooms are properly oriented and reminded of the high-touch points or frequently touched areas inside the room.

At the hotel’s restaurants, dine-in guests will notice social distancing markers on restaurant tables to provide enough space required by health authorities. Disposable menus with checkboxes are handed out to minimize contact between guests and the hotel staff.

Daily disinfection of hotel areas, from the guest rooms and public areas, to its kitchens and offices, is done to raise the standards of safety at the hotel and provide a safe place for employees and guests staying in.

“We have consulted with public health and safety experts as we ramp up our safety standards and guidelines. These guidelines are just the highlights of our improved practices to ensure guests will have a safe stay with us. We will continue to monitor the situation and add more solutions to anticipate their needs. We stay committed to bringing them the same brand of quality products and services they’ve come to love at Midas Hotel.” Ms. Adrid said.