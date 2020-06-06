Midas Hotel launches take-out menu

In response to the requests of its followers, Midas Hotel brings back Midas Favorites and makes them available for take-out and delivery as Metro Manila shifts to General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Now, patrons can order their favorite Midas food such as the hotel’s most requested banana bread, the Midas Pizza – the hotel’s take on fusing the iconic sisig to our beloved pizza, the creamy best-seller Laing, the bento meals and selected Japanese dishes, the savory and beefy Midas Burger from Midas Café­ that’s perfect as a snack or merienda, and many more.

Customers can browse through the take-out menu via the Midas Hotel Facebook Page. To order, customers can call or text 09175217853 (Globe) or 09985626474 (Smart) their name, mobile number & order details or email them to restaurants@midashotelandcasino.com. Bulk orders should be booked two to three days in advance. Midas Hotel is also planning to launch catering services very soon.

Customers can pay their orders prior to pick up for contact-less transaction. Once ready, they can pick up their orders at the hotel or book delivery services through any of their desired third-party courier services. Delivery fees should be shouldered by customers.

