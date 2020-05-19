Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’s 515 online events rake up more than 17 million views

0 comment

This year, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) 515 celebration has taken the online gaming world by storm as it registers more than 17 million collective views for its series of online events.

We are very proud of this achievement for our 515 events,” says Mr. Hanqing Mei, Marketing Manager of MLBB for the Philippines. “Fans of the game have really come together to take part in this celebration. This year’s 515 celebration is something memorable for us as we converted all on-ground activities to online events to make sure our fans will be safe in the comforts of their homes during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ). Our online events definitely gave a much-needed happiness and entertainment to our supporters in these trying times.”

Meanwhile, lucky viewers who tuned in during the series of events were able to collect in-game prizes and a free hero. Aside from that they will also receive 10 Nintendo Switches, Airpods, and 20 Beats Solo from the leading mobile MOBA game in the world.

During 515’s Low Budget Cosplay Week, which runs from May 7 to 14, participants’ creativity was put into a test as they recreate their favorite MLBB heroes using whatever resources available at their homes. Five creative cos-players each won a Nintendo Switch.

Capping off the 515 celebration is the first-ever online intercity match called Community Hero: City Rival where teams from 40 cities all over the Philippines battled it out to prove who deserves to be number one, taking the giant’s share off of the PHP300,000 prize pool.

San Pablo City and Pasig City secured their spots in the semi-finals. And after the intense battles, Pasig City clinched the top spot and hailed as the Community Hero: City Rival Grand Champion.

Gamers were in for a treat as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang gave away a free Luo Yi hero last May 16 by just opening the app.

They can also look forward to another surprise as the popular online MOBA game will be granting special free skin to those who will log-in on May 23 using their MLBB accounts.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

TNT celebrates 20th anniversary with 20% ‘Balik Load’ on Giga offers

Team Orange 0 comments
Mobile services brand TNT is celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary in a big way with the launch of Big Bente promo, which gives all subscribers an instant 20% ‘balik load’…

4 Casa de Memoria auction pieces to add drama to your home

Team Orange 0 comments Arts & Cratfs
The Casa de Memoria lifestyle provides an opportunity to avail of select pieces on auction that adds depth to character for any home. Four distinct pieces call to us as…

foodpanda and Manila City Government provides jobs to displaced tricycle drivers with pandaTODA

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
foodpanda, an on-demand food delivery app in the Philippines, and the City Government of Manila signed a partnership Agreement for a project that will provide jobs to the City’s 500…

Smart reopens stores in GCQ areas

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is reopening its stores to serve customers in select areas under general community quarantine. To ensure the safety of customers and employees, everyone in the store…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone