Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 roll out the latest Android OS this January

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 as the latest smartphones to join Nokia 8.1 with the Android 10 roll out. This now means that four Nokia smartphones in Philippines have received the latest Android OS since its official launch.

Nokia smartphones maintain their position as leaders in fast OS updates and are once again at the forefront of the latest Android 10 deployment. The Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 are all part of the Android One programme, launching with a promise of three years’ worth of guaranteed monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades. With Android 10 being these devices’ second OS update, HMD Global consolidates its commitment to Nokia phones getting better over time with consistent software upgrades. As of today, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 8.1 are all upgraded to Android 10.

Fans will get to experience a whole host of new features with Android 10, including: