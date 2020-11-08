More ways to shop for your favorite Under Armour items at massive discounts this 11.11!

Under Armour Philippines joins the fun and excitement this November as the sportswear brand hosts a grand sale on Lazada, the Under Armour Viber Community, and select brand houses nationwide! Get great discounts and perks on your favorite workout gear in-store, via Viber, or the AthletesPro Flagship Store on LazMall.

At Lazada’s 11.11 Sale, get up to 50% off on selected Under Armour items. As an added perk, get a FREE Under Armour Sackpack for a minimum spend of PHP 5,000. Also avail of an additional 5% discount on your purchases when you order during the Lazada Brand Mega Offer hours (12am-2am; 12nn-2pm; 6pm-8pm). To top it all off, shipping will be FREE nationwide!

The fun continues at Under Armour’s brand houses and Viber Community, which begins earlier: From November 7 to November 15, Enjoy up to 50% off on selected sportswear, and get an additional 15% discount for purchasing three Under Armour items. We’re also throwing in an 11% discount on all items if you purchase from 11AM to 1PM on 11.11. Finally, get an additional PHP 2,000.00 off if you spend at least PHP 6,000.00 on Under Armour shoes!

So, mark the date: on November 11, shop for your next Under Armour workout gear on the AthletesPro Flagship Store in Lazada; and, from November 7 to 15, check out Under Armour’s brand houses and the Viber Community.