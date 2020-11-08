More ways to shop for your favorite Under Armour items at massive discounts this 11.11!

0 comment

Under Armour Philippines joins the fun and excitement this November as the sportswear brand hosts a grand sale on Lazada, the Under Armour Viber Community, and select brand houses nationwide! Get great discounts and perks on your favorite workout gear in-store, via Viber, or the AthletesPro Flagship Store on LazMall.

At Lazada’s 11.11 Sale, get up to 50% off on selected Under Armour items. As an added perk, get a FREE Under Armour Sackpack for a minimum spend of PHP 5,000. Also avail of an additional 5% discount on your purchases when you order during the Lazada Brand Mega Offer hours (12am-2am; 12nn-2pm; 6pm-8pm). To top it all off, shipping will be FREE nationwide!

The fun continues at Under Armour’s brand houses and Viber Community, which begins earlier: From November 7 to November 15, Enjoy up to 50% off on selected sportswear, and get an additional 15% discount for purchasing three Under Armour items. We’re also throwing in an 11% discount on all items if you purchase from 11AM to 1PM on 11.11. Finally, get an additional PHP 2,000.00 off if you spend at least PHP 6,000.00 on Under Armour shoes!

So, mark the date: on November 11, shop for your next Under Armour workout gear on the AthletesPro Flagship Store in Lazada; and, from November 7 to 15, check out Under Armour’s brand houses and the Viber Community.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Nike Introduces ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ Camp to Bring Together the Community Through Dance

Team Orange 0 comments
Nike Philippines introduces the You Can’t Stop Us Camp, a month-long virtual series of inspiration, movement, and style for Nike members, led by Nike athletes*, happening on November 7 –…

Globe provides free unli call, text to all Globe Prepaid/TM customers in Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Globe is giving free unlimited calls and texts to Globe/TM for three days to all its prepaid customers in Catanduanes, Albay and Camarines Sur to help them get in touch…

Enjoy Non-Stop Happiness With Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale!

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Discover the best deals at the lowest price, and enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend during Lazada’s Biggest One Day Sale this November 11! This 11.11, consumers in the…

Manulife’s webinar gives insights on how Filipinos can personalize their health and wellness journey

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Manulife Philippines organized the “Flex Your Future: Personalize your journey to health and wellness” webinar, with celebrities Alden Richards, Iza Calzado-Wintle, Jessy Mendiola, and mental health advocate Dr. Gia Sison…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone