MPTC expressways RFID campaign on track following DOTr push for cashless toll

The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) declared its support for Department Order 2020-012 issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) that requires expressway-bound vehicles to enter via cashless, contactless transactions “to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 and subsequently as a means to ensure a more efficient flow of traffic.”

In its statement of support, MPTC announced that its ongoing groupwide RFID sticker installation campaign is onstream.

DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade signed the department order last August 13, 2020 and mandated DOTr’s attached agencies to formulate procedures “to ensure the smooth implementation of the new policy.

“Our groupwide RFID roll out is on track to comply with D.O. 2020-012 and we will be ready to implement contactless toll payments consistent with the timeline,” said Rodrigo E. Franco, MPTC President and CEO. “Our expressway network that includes the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, Manila-Cavite Expressway, and Cavite-Laguna Expressway is primed for cashless and contactless transactions within the year”, Franco further said.

Franco added that “the MPTC tollway group will now accelerate all preparations to fully implement all-RFID (radio frequency identification) transactions in our toll plazas”.

Roberto V. Bontia, concurrently heading CAVITEX and CALAX and head of MPTC’s RFID 100 Task Force, outlined MPTC’s preparations into four key elements: (1) Infrastructure Readiness, (2) Operational and Visibility Improvements, (3) Motorist Assistance, and (4) Manpower Re-equipping and Retooling.

Bontia pointed out that the MPTC tollways are technically ready to shift from manual toll collection to full RFID-enabled system. Moreover, MPTC assures that any RFID sticker installed by its provider Easytrip Corporation, will be compatible throughout the MPTC network of expressways hence, a better customer experience overall.

Preparations are also highlighted by operational and visibility improvements, chiefly with improved RFID signages to help direct motorists during the transition. Likewise, the RFID stickers are available to online and in 24×7 onsite installation sites, to ensure that they are expressway-ready. “Getting the free RFID sticker online thru Shopee, and installing it yourself, is the truly contactless and cashless way,” Bontia remarked.

For onsite options, more installation sites have been made available. There are also arrangements for specialized groups such as trucking groups, public utility vehicles, homeowners’ associations and local government-based commuters.

Franco underscored MPTC’s policy of “supporting Sec. Tugade’s programs to improve transportation convenience for our country and people, especially the programs that will help control the spread of COVID-19, and keep our motorists, our tollway frontliners, and our employees safe.”