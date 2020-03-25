Music artists create fund-raising platform vs COVID-19 pandemic

Launched last weekend, the Bayanihan Musikahan concert can be enjoyed on Facebook until April 15, 2020, creating the opportunity for every Filipino to be at the forefront of efforts to help combat the lethal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab at the helm, Bayanihan Musikahan calls on nearly the entire spectrum of the country’s musical talents to spur a massive community effort to raise funds for food, protection kits, and barangay quarantine spaces for the most vulnerable Filipinos.

The artists engage online with their fans and new audiences as they rally the fighting spirit of the Filipino: to come together as a nation of song, imagination, grit, and a strong sense of camaraderie. In rousing and uplifting this spirit, the artists ultimately shed light and hope.

The funds raised through the Bayanihan Musikahan will be supporting urban poor communities in various cities of Metro Manila that are reached by the organizations Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Pamilyang Pangtawid, Likhaan, and Caritas Manila.

PLDT donates P1-M to Bayanihan Musikahan

Responding to the call of some of the country’s musicians and artists, PLDT donated P1-million to the Bayanihan Musikahan initiative of the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP). Through its Balik-Baterya funds, PLDT is among the pioneer sponsors of this initiative. It is one of the first three companies to respond to this effort. Moreover, PayMaya serves as the official donation platform of the Bayanihan Musikahan initiative.

“In these trying times, it is important that we come together to help fight COVID-19. We must extend our support to those whose livelihoods have been severely affected by the pandemic,” PLDT Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

Launched in 2006, the Motolite-PBSP Balik-Baterya Program involves the collection of used lead-acid batteries (ULABs) for proper recycling and production of new automotive and industrial batteries as well as corporate social responsibility projects.

To donate, click on https://donate.paymaya.com/products/philippine-business-for-social-progress.