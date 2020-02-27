Senator Nancy Binay pens cyberbullying experience in “Charcoal Confessions: 46 Home-Brewed Tips vs. Online Bullying” book

0 comment

Senator Nancy Binay recently launched “Charcoal Confessions: 46 Home-Brewed Tips vs. Online Bullying,” a new book where she detailed her experience with cyberbullying and imparted lighthearted ways to project positivity amidst online harassment.

After three heat-intensive years of being the center of online hate, there are many personal realizations that somehow led me to understand the feelings of those who have been bullied in social media and the painful experiences they’ve been through,” she said.

“Charcoal Confessions,” published by ABS-CBN Books, is a product of the senator’s self-reflection and features tips on dealing with online bullies based on her own experience with bashers and also the experience of her family.

Sen. Binay with ABS-CBN Books head Mark Yambot

She also underscored her inspiration for writing the book. “Truth be told, social media has negatively impacted today’s generation. It has become more of an obsession rather than a way to help build relationships and encourage communication,” Senator Binay said.

This is why I wanted to share how my perspective and positive attitude about life helped me in my journey towards healing,” she added, citing that the new read has tips on rebuilding one’s self worth and becoming self-aware and tips on ‘taking all the bad and making something good out of it.’

“Charcoal Confessions” follows the success of her first social media manual, “Make Love Not War,” also published by ABS-CBN Books featuring her collaboration with social media celebrity/ parody Senyora Santibanez.

Find amusing ways to counter cyberbullying with Sen. Nancy Binay’s “Charcoal Confessions,” now available in ABS-CBN Store, Lazada, and Shopee and in leading bookstores nationwide for only P299.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Lani Misalucha belts out newest single “I Can’t Give Anymore”

Team Orange 0 comments
Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha just released her comeback single under Star Music titled “I Can’t Give Anymore,” after signing an exclusive two-year contract under the music label last December. “I…

Huawei announces a range of new 5G products; Accelerates all-scenario seamless AI Life Strategy

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) recently hosted a virtual launch in Barcelona, Spain, during which it announced a series of new 5G products and strategy that demonstrate the full capabilities…

Pizza Hut has been spamming everyone on Instagram! Here’s what we think could be up…

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
We’ve noticed Pizza Hut Philippines have been liking a lot of photos and has been replying multiple reactions on people’s Instagram pages and it’s quite intriguing. Here you can see…

GMA Network earns 9 nominations at 2020 New York Festivals

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Leading broadcast company GMA Network scores nine nominations at the 2020 New York Festivals “World’s Best TV and Films” Competition, once again having the most number of short-listed entries from…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone