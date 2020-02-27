Senator Nancy Binay pens cyberbullying experience in “Charcoal Confessions: 46 Home-Brewed Tips vs. Online Bullying” book

Senator Nancy Binay recently launched “Charcoal Confessions: 46 Home-Brewed Tips vs. Online Bullying,” a new book where she detailed her experience with cyberbullying and imparted lighthearted ways to project positivity amidst online harassment.

“After three heat-intensive years of being the center of online hate, there are many personal realizations that somehow led me to understand the feelings of those who have been bullied in social media and the painful experiences they’ve been through,” she said.

“Charcoal Confessions,” published by ABS-CBN Books, is a product of the senator’s self-reflection and features tips on dealing with online bullies based on her own experience with bashers and also the experience of her family.

She also underscored her inspiration for writing the book. “Truth be told, social media has negatively impacted today’s generation. It has become more of an obsession rather than a way to help build relationships and encourage communication,” Senator Binay said.

“This is why I wanted to share how my perspective and positive attitude about life helped me in my journey towards healing,” she added, citing that the new read has tips on rebuilding one’s self worth and becoming self-aware and tips on ‘taking all the bad and making something good out of it.’

“Charcoal Confessions” follows the success of her first social media manual, “Make Love Not War,” also published by ABS-CBN Books featuring her collaboration with social media celebrity/ parody Senyora Santibanez.

Find amusing ways to counter cyberbullying with Sen. Nancy Binay’s “Charcoal Confessions,” now available in ABS-CBN Store, Lazada, and Shopee and in leading bookstores nationwide for only P299.