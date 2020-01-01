Naruto: Slugfest CBT to be launched January 3

Fantastic News Ninja fans! Cubinet Interactive has released the Official CBT Launch Date for the highly anticipated mobile adaptation of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. Naruto: Slugfest is the first Naruto 3D Open World Action MMORPG to ever released.

CBT RELEASE DATE: January 3, 2019 p

There are limited accounts and CBT codes to be given away to selected pre-registrants from Southeast Asia Countries Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, India, and selected SEA Countries. Selected players who have pre-registered can claim their CBT codes by checking via official Naruto: Slugfest SEA website www.narutoslugfestm.com.

Website pre-registration for Naruto: Slugfest will still be on-going until the Open Beta Launch. Players who were unable to receive CBT keys will still be able to enjoy free in-game items on the soon Open Beta Launch. More details about this will be available soon.

Naruto fans around the world cannot wait to try out the game and relive the nostalgia as the game promises to adapt the original storyline along with the original characters and even voice actors! Stay alert to get a chance to participate and join in the Nostalgia that is Naruto in a 3D Open World MMORPG genre through Naruto: Slugfest

Don’t forget to visit the Naruto: Slugfest official pages for the latest updates and news.